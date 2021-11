Gintama: The Very Final might have released in Japan last year, but the film has released a special sneak peek clip before its big theatrical debut in North America! The film serves as an ultimate finale for the anime franchise as Hideaki Sorachi's original manga series came to an end some time ago as well. Taking some of the material from the manga's finale and adding new content for the movie, now fans in North America will soon be able to check out the new movie for themselves when it gets a limited theatrical run in the United States and Canada thanks to Eleven Arts.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO