Figma has more than 60 icon sets like Material Design, Carbon Design, Feather Icons, etc. containing over 50,000 icons. The tool is well-loved by the design community for the level of accessibility and its ease of use. The additional benefit of plugins has sent our designers over the moon who are sometimes rather eager to design on it. Plugins have become an integral part of any design tool for designers, it makes a designer’s life easier and accelerates the workflow in the visual design process.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO