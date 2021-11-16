Sharilynne Denny Obituary

Sharilynne Maude Denny, age 83, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Atlantic Specialty Care.

Shari was an only child. She was born on November 7, 1938, to Don and Genevieve (Wheelock) Summy in Ponca, Nebraska. She attended high school in Custer, South Dakota. She moved to Atlantic from Omaha, NE, three years ago, where she was a long-distance truck driver for 20 years.

Shari is survived by three daughters; Cindy (Steve) Koll of Atlantic, IA, Kristi (Chad) Mount of Glenwood, IA, and DeeDee (Jeff) Hicks of Rapid City, SD; four grandchildren, Kellen (Melanie) Koll of Omaha, NE, Katie Koll of Atlantic, IA, Jennifer Hicks of Denver, CO, and Courtney (Grayson Riotte) Hicks of Fort Collins, CO; great-granddaughter Harper June Koll of Omaha, NE; and her beloved dog Ellie.

A private family service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials will be directed to the Atlantic Animal Shelter in honor of Shari and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.

The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic is handling the arrangements for Shari and her family.