Ed Sheeran to put a new spin on Bad Habits for Mnet Asian Music Awards

Charity begins at home and that's certainly the case for Ed Sheeran. The Suffolk-raised star gave back tonnes to his local community as it struggled during the pandemic. He donated over £1m to local charities and organisations, including to Ipswich Hospital and to the Aldeburgh Hospital League Of Friends, the hospital that cared for his late grandmother. That particular £10,000 donation went to buying musical instruments for dementia patients and those with special needs and audio-visual disabilities.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO