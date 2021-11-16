ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Voice AI platform SoundHound to go public via $2.1 billion SPAC merger

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – SoundHound Inc, which offers a voice artificial intelligence...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Transparency of ESG investment ratings faces regulatory scrutiny

LONDON (Reuters) – Market regulators set out a global framework on Tuesday to police environment, social and governance (ESG) investment ratings and help combat ‘greenwashing’ in the fast-growing, multi-trillion dollar sector. Regulators are cracking down on many aspects of ESG investing with basic rules to make it easier to punish...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Dell’s quarterly profit more than quadruples on strong PC demand

(Reuters) – Laptop maker Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday profit surged more than four-fold in the third quarter, as demand for its personal computers and servers was boosted by businesses increasingly adopting hybrid work models. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting in-person activity across many industries, millions of consumers have...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundhound#Ai#Voice Ai#Reuters#Soundhound Inc
bizjournals

Vacasa adds Roblox executive to board ahead of SPAC merger

Roblox executive Barbara Messing is expected to join the board of Vacasa as an independent director upon the completion of an in-process SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions, the vacation rental platform announced. Messing is currently the chief marketing and people experience officer at online game platform Roblox, and a...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Cevian places 6.9% stake in Thyssenkrupp – IFR

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Activist fund Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday. The offering of about 43 million shares, run by UBS, launched with a price guidance of 10.20-11.29 euros per share, which could result in proceeds of 439 million to 485 million euros ($493-$545 million), IFR said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crypto miner PrimeBlock reportedly plans to go public through 10X Capital merger

Prime Blockchain, also known as PrimeBlock, is reportedly preparing for a public offering in the United States through a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. In a Thursday report, Bloomberg said Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm PrimeBlock is currently discussing going public in the U.S. through a merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. Though the terms of the deal are reportedly not yet finalized, the merger could result in a valuation of the two firms at roughly $1.5 billion following a $150 million fundraising round from the venture capital firm.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bitcoin miner to go public on Nasdaq after $4B SPAC merger

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company, a Singapore-based Bitcoin (BTC) mining corporation, has announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. to combine the businesse of Blue Safari and the miner. According to the announcement, the two firms are expected to merge and be...
MARKETS
SpaceNews.com

Interest in SPAC mergers declining

LAS VEGAS — While mergers involving special purpose acquisition corporations (SPACs) dominated the space industry for much of the year, one expert sees warning signs of waning interest in this way of taking companies public. Speaking at the ASCEND conference by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics here Nov....
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform To Make AI Accessible To All Companies

Launching on Google Cloud, Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects. Browse The Complete News...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Alexa, Shazam Competitor Will IPO in $2.1B SPAC Merger

A competitor to Shazam and Amazon's Alexa, virtual voice assistant platform SoundHound is set to go public in a SPAC deal that values the company at roughly $2.1 billion. Blank check company Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (ATSPU) has committed to a merger with the Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound, Reuters reports.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

4 Pre-Merger SPACs to Buy That Are Poised to Soar

Ever since special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) first became popular last year, some have proven extremely lucrative. In the electric vehicle (EV) space, for example, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) — which announced it would merge with Churchill Capital Corp IV back in February — has jumped from around $20 in April to nearly $45 as of Nov. 15. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) has been another lucrative SPAC for some investors. Back in September 2020, the company announced it would merge with Switchback Energy. From Sept. 28, 2020 to Dec. 21, 2020, the shares surged from $15.53 to above the $45 mark.
MARKETS
Business Wire

SoundHound Inc., Global Leader in Voice AI Technology, to Become Publicly Traded Through Proposed Merger With Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insert in fifth bulleted subhead as a PIPE investor: Qatar First Bank. In the Transaction Details section of release, insert in the first paragraph, second sentence as a PIPE investor: Qatar First Bank. The updated release reads:. SOUNDHOUND INC., GLOBAL LEADER IN VOICE AI...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy