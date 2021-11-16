Voice AI platform SoundHound to go public via $2.1 billion SPAC merger

Ever since special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) first became popular last year, some have proven extremely lucrative. In the electric vehicle (EV) space, for example, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) — which announced it would merge with Churchill Capital Corp IV back in February — has jumped from around $20 in April to nearly $45 as of Nov. 15. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) has been another lucrative SPAC for some investors. Back in September 2020, the company announced it would merge with Switchback Energy. From Sept. 28, 2020 to Dec. 21, 2020, the shares surged from $15.53 to above the $45 mark.
