SumUp opens business accounts for fast-growing merchants

LOQBOX have today announced they have partnered with Kroo in a bid to give UK customers more options to become financially included, for free. Financial exclusion is a major problem globally, with billions of people unable to access basic financial services. For many, this is a catch-22 because if they’ve never had credit they can’t build a credit history. The consequence is that many turn to expensive sub-prime lenders and can succumb to a spiral of debt. While as many as 75% of applications for these cards are rejected, those who are successful still need to avoid the many pitfalls associated with high cost credit products. This is where LOQBOX comes in, giving consumers the best chance to build a credit score and eventually be able to access credit.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO