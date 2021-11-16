ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SumUp opens business accounts for fast-growing merchants

 7 days ago

London-based global payments service provider SumUp today announces the launch of a new Business Account solution for SumUp merchants in the UK, and almost a dozen European markets. The Business Account from SumUp is central to the evolution of the company’s core package, as it looks to expand its...

Reuters

Booking to buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli for $1.83 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month. Etraveli, currently owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, offers search, book and fulfillment services of...
finextra.com

Citi to hire 100 staff for digital assets division

Citi Bank is to hire 100 staff to kickstart its digital assets business. The beefed-up team will be led by Puneet Singhvi, head of blockchain and digital assets at its global markets operation, and will be tasked with providing the bank with a strategic plan to enter the digital assets space, focusing on new products, clients, and investments.
finextra.com

Loqbox joins forces with new social bank Kroo

LOQBOX have today announced they have partnered with Kroo in a bid to give UK customers more options to become financially included, for free. Financial exclusion is a major problem globally, with billions of people unable to access basic financial services. For many, this is a catch-22 because if they’ve never had credit they can’t build a credit history. The consequence is that many turn to expensive sub-prime lenders and can succumb to a spiral of debt. While as many as 75% of applications for these cards are rejected, those who are successful still need to avoid the many pitfalls associated with high cost credit products. This is where LOQBOX comes in, giving consumers the best chance to build a credit score and eventually be able to access credit.
finextra.com

Nubank moves into e-commerce

Brazilian digital banking giant Nubank has teamed up with roster of retailers to add an e-commerce section to its app. At launch, the bank's tens of millions of customers in Brazil will be able to shop at retailers such AliExpress, Dafiti and Magalu through the app, with more partners in the pipeline.
finextra.com

Nordea Investment Funds inks deal with Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced Nordea Investment Funds SA, the largest asset manager in the Nordics, and part of the Nordea Group, has chosen Temenos Multifonds to transform its investor servicing activities in Luxembourg. Replacing existing on-premise systems with a modern technology solution in the cloud...
finextra.com

Open Banking Exchange works with Brankas to accelerate Open Banking in Southeast Asia

Today, Open Banking Exchange (OBE) announced a partnership with Asia’s leading open finance technology company, Brankas, to develop Open Banking and Open Finance across the region. Open Banking Exchange was established to leverage the past achievement and know-how of Open Banking Europe, enabling open banking and open finance communities around...
finextra.com

Indian fintech startup Recordent raises $400K angel funding

Recordent, a fintech start-up in the non-banking payment bureau sector, announced that it has raised $400,000 in angel funding from the Family Office of Kantamaneni & IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and other angel investors from India and the US. Recordent will utilize the funds for development of its technology platform...
finextra.com

Icici Bank introduces online platform for Indian exporters and importers

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of an online platform, ‘Trade Emerge’), to offer comprehensive digital banking as well as value-added services to exporters and importers across India. The first-of-its-kind initiative makes cross border trade hassle-free, expeditious and convenient, as it offers an array of services in one place, which...
finextra.com

B4B to join Banking Circle ecosystem

B4B Payments (B4B), a leading global provider of card issuing solutions for businesses, is set to join the Banking Circle ecosystem to complement the Banking Circle Payments Bank, providing accounts, payments and issuing to Payments businesses, Banks and Corporates. The deal is now going through the regulatory approval process. After...
finextra.com

Italy's Banca Carige rolls out first of its fully digital branches with Auriga

Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments sector, today announced that Banca Carige, an Italian retail bank with over 480 branches all over Italy, is launching its first four Carige Smart branches using Auriga’s #NextGenBranch digital self-service solutions including secure, integrated video banking in-branch. The new...
finextra.com

Atom Bank offers all staff the option of four-day working week

Atom Bank has become the largest company in Britain to introduce a four-day working week for all of its 430 employees. The move allows all Atom employees to choose to move to a 34 hour working week over four days, paid at the same contracted salary rate as their former five day, 37.5 hour week.
finextra.com

Azimo and Trustly bring open banking to migrant workers across Europe

Azimo, Europe’s leading digital money transfer service, has partnered with open banking payment provider Trustly to meet growing demand for cross-border payments in Europe. The partnership will let customers pay in a fast, simple, and secure way and is yet another sign of the shift towards digital remittances. “Many of...
finextra.com

Saigon Commercial Bank picks BCB as tech partner in Vietnam

Saigon Commercial Bank – SCB today announced that it has chosen BPC as its solution partner in Vietnam, helping to accelerate digital transformation in Vietnam’s banking sector. Using BPC’s SmartVista Platform for switching and Card Management system, SCB will be able to provide hyper-personalised services for customers and elevate the...
finextra.com

Payhawk to go global on $112 million funding round

Payhawk, the London-based andd Bulgarian-founded fintech that provides businesses with a unified platform for managing cards, payments, invoices and expense management, has raised $112 million, valuing the three-year old company at $570 million. The Series B round is led by the San Francisco-based investor Greenoaks, alongside existing investors, QED Investors,...
finextra.com

Options provides hosted environment for Finastra’s Fusion Invest in the Cloud

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, today announced the availability of Fusion Invest in the cloud, powered by Options’ technical infrastructure. As part of its multi-cloud offering, Options has...
finextra.com

Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

Stripe is bringing its payment infrastructure to the physical world with the launch of its point-of-sale Terminal product in Ireland, France, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. Platform and marketplace businesses like Shopify, Taxi.de and Indy Cinema Group are already onboard with the Terminal, alongside Internet-first retailers such as Glossier...
finextra.com

Klarna rolls out 'Pay Now' in the US

Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, today announced the addition of 'Pay Now' to its range of payment services in the US. This will enable consumers to pay immediately and in full at any online retailer where Klarna is available, with the same seamless payment experience whether they choose to pay now or later. Additionally, the company will also very soon introduce the Klarna Card to the US market, bringing Klarna's popular interest-free Pay in 4 service to a physical card format.
finextra.com

Some new techniques to unlock asset-based lending for company financing

Most SMEs have significant cash tied up in assets, for example inventory, machines, equipment, real estate or financial assets. Using these assets in an easy and flexible way for lending could unlock huge liquidity amounts and alternative sources of company funding. In this blog, we discuss some new techniques to make the qualification of the underlying assets more frictionless and automated.
finextra.com

Irish banks commit €5 million to payment app joint venture Synch

Four of Ireland's largest banks have committed a further €5 million to the establishment of a multibank payments app as a rival to alternative offerings from non-bank competitiors like Revolut. The app - dubbed Yippay - is being developed by a joint venture company called Synch Payments that’s owned by...
