Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship launches new platform to connect students, faculty, alumni and community members

The Office of Interprofessional and Interdisciplinary Education and Research is calling for proposals from faculty and students to design and offer voluntary experiences in which students from multiple professions and disciplines can participate. These could include a series of evening classes, a single workshop or seminar, an experiential opportunity in the community or clinic setting, or any other educational experience that will appeal to individuals across multiple professions or disciplines. For example, next semester there will be an interprofessional leadership series composed of several two-hour team-building experiences at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

6 DAYS AGO