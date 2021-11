OpenAI has removed the waitlist for GPT-3, its AI programming interface that can produce text such as emails, articles and code, it announced Thursday. GPT-3 is now available in dozens of supported countries for developers to integrate into their services and apps. OpenAI attributed the increased availability to safeguards put in place to properly deploy the interface, including "more truthful question-answering" and a content filter to "mitigate abuse."

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO