In his Nov. 17 op-ed, “Unintended conflict with China is on Biden’s mind,” David Ignatius opined that future discussions between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding strategic stability could reduce the risk of a crisis over Taiwan. The sobering reality that the Biden administration and both parties in Congress must come to terms with is that the United States is now deep into cold war 2.0, 21st-century version, with both Russia and China.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO