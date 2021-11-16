ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Your Bike Might Need a Kickstand If…

By Eben Weiss
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’re growing up, there’s your first bike, and your first real bike. Your first is merely the one upon which you learned how to ride, but your first real steed is the one you truly made your own. You took off the reflectors. You put on some cool stickers or...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclingutah.com

Do I need a Special Bike for a Triathlon?

By John Higgins — Of the 3 sports that comprise a triathlon, the cycling leg requires the most technical equipment, and is arguably the more intimidating sport because of this, particularly for competitors who come to triathlon from a running or swimming background. But cyclists are also faced with equipment questions and conundrums when considering participating in a triathlon. Do you need a special triathlon bike, or will any bike serve the purpose? And what’s with the low and stretched out position anyway?
CYCLING
myfitnesspal.com

How to Ride Your Bike Safely in the Dark

As the daylight hours dwindle this time of year, we’re stuck doing our workouts or bike commutes at dawn, dusk or even straight up in the dark. It can be tempting to hang up your bike and start the countdown until spring is here again, but riding in the dark doesn’t have to be scary or unsafe … It just requires a bit more planning. Read on for easy ways to make your night (or early morning bike ride) safer and more fun!
SPORTS
Tree Hugger

Can an E-Cargo Bike Work as Your One and Only Bike?

When I wrote about my experiences with a Blix Packa Genie e-cargo bike, I mostly raved about my newfound ability to easily and conveniently haul heavy things around without really having to think about it or plan ahead. Thirty pounds of ice, a crate of beer, bags of groceries—they all just got plopped into the front carrier, strapped down, and off we went.
BICYCLES
inthrill.com

Tips for Storing Your Bike During the Winter

Some people like riding bikes year-round, but if you live in a place that often receives harsh winters, then this is not always the best means of transportation. However, you might be wondering how you are supposed to store your bike if you don’t plan on riding it any time soon.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickstand#Mountain Bike
electrek.co

Ride1Up 700 Series electric bike review: Incredible bang for your buck in fast urban e-bikes

Ever since I began riding electric bikes from Ride1Up back in 2018, I’ve found that the company does two things very well. First, it makes classic-looking e-bikes that perform even better than they look. And secondly, it does so for a price that leaves me scratching my head wondering how they can sell it for that little. The Ride1Up 700 Series is a perfect example on both counts.
BICYCLES
WINKNEWS.com

Volunteers built bikes for kids in need

Volunteers and Lee County Sheriff’s deputies joined forces to assemble bikes for fourth and fifth-graders in Southwest Florida. This event took place at the Miromar Outlets along Corkscrew Road in Estero. The kids receiving those bikes had big smiles all over their faces. Not only were they excited about getting...
ESTERO, FL
outsidemagazine

Donate Your Used Gear to Help Others Experience the Outdoors

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. Three things are true about outdoor gear. 1) It gets better every year. 2) Better gear is hard to resist. 3) Old gear often ends up in the landfill, even if it only needs minor fixes.
ADVOCACY
outsidemagazine

What It Takes to Run 400,000 Vertical Feet in a Month

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. During the month of October, Christopher Fisher, a 26-year-old endurance athlete from Breckenridge, Colorado, set what is very likely a world record for most vertical gain in a month. Over the course of 31 days, he logged 400,246 feet for a virtual race known as Max Vert October.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Cars
coolcleveland.com

Bike Cleveland/Bike Lakewood Cranksgiving Gathers Food for Those in Need

Cranksgiving is an annual tradition with Bike Cleveland, a holiday gift to those in need from the area’s cyclists. Each year they partner with a different Northeast Ohio community, and this year, it’s Bike Lakewood. Bike riders gather at a central location — this year the Lakewood Truck Park —...
LAKEWOOD, OH
outsidemagazine

Surf All Year with These Items

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Cotopaxi Teca Camp Blanket ($75) We love the Teca’s bold color blocking and lightweight polyester insulation for after-session bonfires. It packs...
RECIPES
outsidemagazine

The Gear Our Editors Loved in October

If September is the most glorious month of the year, October might be the most underrated: the crowds are gone, and the creep of winter starts to feel real. It’s the time to have your last dry hurrahs in the mountains and soak up any warmth that remains before the cold really starts to set in. Here’s what we’ve used to make the most of this season.
APPAREL
outsidemagazine

I Don’t Care if Your Toddler Climbs a Mountain

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Last summer my toddler hiked a mile uphill. She was barefoot, because I’d driven an hour to the trailhead and forgotten her shoes, and she was wearing a pink tutu and Mardi Gras beads, because she insists on picking out her own clothes. And I was thrilled.
KIDS
outsidemagazine

The Running Shoes That Almost Made Our 2022 Winter Buyer’s Guide

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. To select the best road- and trail-running shoes for our annual Winter Buyer’s Guide, we spend months putting miles on new and updated models from all the major brands. The competition for those limited print slots is fierce—only the very best new kicks make the cut. But every year there are a few shoes that miss out on the limelight because of very small details or because they’re a minor update to an older shoe. Here are the runners up from this year’s test.
RETAIL
outsidemagazine

Make Any Road Trip Better with These Items

Smith Somerset Sunglasses ($139) Whether you’re headed out for an hourlong run or six hours behind the wheel, you want lasting comfort from your shades. The lightweight stainless-steel arms and stabilizing silicone nose pads of the Somerset offer just that. Available with ($169) or without polarized lenses. Blundstone #584 Thermal...
SHOPPING
outsidemagazine

Gifts to Make Air Travel Easier

Avocado Organic Mini Pillow ($49) Snoozing on a plane doesn’t have to mean total discomfort. The beloved Avocado Organic pillow now comes in a 20-by-12-inch to-go size, with the same firm feel and organic kapok-fiber fill, plus an optional machine-washable cotton cover ($19). Topo Designs Heritage Canvas Dopp Kit ($69)
TRAVEL
electrek.co

Blix Packa Genie electric cargo bike review: Time to replace your car with an e-bike

I love riding electric bikes in part because of how many different uses they offer. I enjoy riding the trails or cruising the beach as much as the next guy, but e-bikes offer so much more than just fitness or recreational riding. Any day I can replace a car trip with an e-bike is a good day, and electric cargo bikes like the Blix Packa Genie I’ve been riding offer some of the best utility out there for true-errand running and people-moving.
BICYCLES
outsidemagazine

Impressive Outdoor Performance Tech Gifts

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Apple’s collaboration with Nike has your running needs covered, plus plenty of everyday tech. Cadence, pace, and total miles are tallied with the Nike Run Club app. Bonus: you can customize the look with myriad case and strap combos.
RETAIL
outsidemagazine

The Gear That Got Me Through My First Bike Tour

Ten hours into the first day of riding, after nearly 100 miles, doubt crept in. My knee started locking up, causing sharp pain. Five days earlier, when I came up with the idea to bike the 370-mile Erie Canalway Trail in under four days, the plan had seemed like no problem. That confidence now faded with every twinge.
CYCLING
outsidemagazine

How to Find a Running Partner This Winter

We don’t need to tell you that winter can be a tough time to keep your running mojo. The good news? It’s easy to find reinforcements. Having a running partner or a group can go a long way toward getting you out the door. They offer companionship, conversation, motivation, and even just someone to commiserate with when the weather is, well, bad. A running partner will help you stick to your schedule, run farther than you might on your own, and turn winter’s mileage into spring’s results.
RELATIONSHIPS
outsidemagazine

Nothing Comes Between Me and My Patagonia Jacket

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. For years I’ve had this coat that doesn’t fit right. It’s a siren-blue Patagonia Fitz Roy down puffy that I got on sale for $49. Enticed by the bargain, I forcefully overlooked the fact that the only size available, a men’s small, ballooned out in the midsection and barely zipped over my hips. It was the warmest thing they had, a winter belaying coat, and I knew I’d be lucky to find something that nice for five times as much. With a vague sense of unease, I congratulated myself on my stoic lack of vanity and bought the thing.
APPAREL
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy