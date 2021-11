Estimated reading time 10 minutes, 3 seconds. Performance-based navigation (PBN) has been around for several years now and promises to allow cleaner, more efficient, safer use of existing airspace by both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. As helicopter operations fall within the scope of PBN as an air navigation concept, it is increasing opportunities for helicopter operations to be conducted even in the face of demanding weather and environmental conditions. This includes the development of helicopter specific PBN procedures.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO