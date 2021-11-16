ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Ben Partridge is going to San Francisco

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HutchCC All-American golfer Ben Partridge has made his 4-year college choice. "I'm committing to the University of San Francisco," Partridge said Monday. "The guys on the team and also the coach, I really got along with well. I can definitely see myself benefiting more out of San Francisco...

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Dragon Talk with head HutchCC Men's Basketball Coach Tommy DeSalme can be heard throughout the basketball season "Live" from AJ's at the Alley at 23rd and Lorraine from 6:30-7:00pm on Monday nights. Dragon Talk dates for the remainder of the this year are November 29th and December 6th.
Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 14 points, Chris Lykes was perfect from the foul line down the stretch and No. 13 Arkansas survived after blowing most of an 18-point lead to beat Kansas State 72-64 in the Hall of Fame Classic. Lykes was 10 of 10 from the foul line on the way to 14 points. Au'Diese Toney added 13 points and JD Notae had 11 as the Razorbacks advanced to play Cincinnati for the title Tuesday night. Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack had 14 apiece to lead Kansas State, which will play No. 14 Illinois for third place.
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in a familiar spot. Same for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Chiefs and Patriots have surged to first place in their respective divisions with monthlong winning streaks. The Colts, 49ers and Eagles have also turned things around in November. In the NFL's longest season, counting teams out before Halloween was premature. Teams who play their best football in November and December have the best shot to play deep into January and February.
WICHITA, Kan. — No. 8 Hutchinson won the first-ever football game held in Riverfront Stadium Sunday afternoon. The baseball stadium, home of the Wind Surge, was converted into a football field for the first KJCCC championship game since 2013. The Dragons trailed early after a pair of Garden City field...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Kansas City, the conference’s No. 3 seed, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the semis. Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Cristian Dájome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting’s Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1. Khiry Shelton side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.
CONCORDIA, Kan. — Jacquez Yow played all of nine minutes in the first half and went 0 of 1 from the floor before getting into foul trouble. Yow and Nate Goodlow collectively played 16 minutes and picked up four fouls. The starters average nearly 23 points together each night, but combined for 0-2 from the floor after 20 minutes.
