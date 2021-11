A lot can happen in four years — and for Ed Sheeran, a popular British singer and songwriter, that is especially true. Since his last catchy album “÷” in 2017 and “No. 6 Collaborations Project” in 2019, he has become a husband and father. His newest album “=” (pronounced “equals”), released on Oct. 29, consists of 14 songs, focusing a lot on this new chapter of his life; it grants a peek into how he has matured, how he’s taking care of his daughter and how he is spending time with his wife while still dancing through the night.

