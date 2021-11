USC has a gaping hole in its starting lineup from its Elite Eight run where Evan Mobley was formerly Sharpie'd in every night. The Trojans will not be able to replace the No. 3 overall pick and one of the early frontrunners for NBA Rookie of the Year with just one player. Instead, it will take a collection of players elevating their games. That starts with big brother Isaiah Mobley and his potential starting frontcourt mate, 6-foot-9 super senior Chevez Goodwin.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO