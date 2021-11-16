ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa Stock Above $50 – What’s Behind This Surge?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcoa stock (NYSE: AA) has jumped 8.5% in just the last one week and has surpassed $50 level, outperforming the S&P 500 which declined marginally in the last week. If you look at the change in the stock over the last ten days and one month, AA stock has increased (13%...

Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock Is A 2022 Top Pick, Says This Bank

Amazon’s Q3 earnings has caused mixed feelings. Despite long-term optimism displayed by all 29 top analysts that cover Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, many dropped their price targets to reflect the short-term worries. One of them was Goldman Sachs. Goldman’s Eric Sheridan lowered his AMZN share price...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts back-to-back declines as bond yields add to gains but Dow, S&P 500 end higher

U.S. technology stocks ended lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields extended a rise, but the S&P 500 snapped a two-session slide to end higher, powered by gains in energy and financials . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, or 195 points, at around 35,813, on a preliminary basis, on the back of gains from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher at about 4,690, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.5% at 15,775, marking its second straight decline. The slump for the...
MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion before the opening bell. Agilent shares rose 0.4% to $164.90 in after-hours trading. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares...
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
The Motley Fool

Why Zoom Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) fell 14.7% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader's slowing growth troubled analysts and investors. Zoom's revenue jumped 35% year over year to $1.05 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter. That marked a significant deceleration from the 54% growth the video-chat company experienced in the second quarter and the staggering 367% growth it delivered in the third quarter of 2021.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.74% to $1,156.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $86.62 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
