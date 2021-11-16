ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Girl Band change name to Gilla Band & announce Whelan’s residency

By Stephen White
thelastmixedtape.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Band has announced a name change to Gilla Band, stating “We are changing our band name. We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We apologise for choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected...

thelastmixedtape.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

An all-male rock band have changed their “misgendered name” Girl Band

An all-male rock band have decided to change their name from Girl Band, apologising for using a “misgendered name.”. The Irish four-piece announced their decision to change their name in a Twitter statement. “We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band,” they wrote. “We...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Red Bridge Fest announce first 5 bands

Pont-Rouge, Quebec's Red Bridge Fest have been dropping the first wave of bands to play their 2022 festival. So far, they have announced Craig's Brother, No Fun At All, Faster Forward, Chaser and Satanic Surfers. Satanic Surfers is billed to play all of Hero of our Time . The festival will happen on June 3rd and 4th in Pont-Rouge, Quebec. Tickets are on sale now for the festival. You can click here to grab your passes.
FESTIVAL
completemusicupdate.com

Girl Band drop “misgendered name” to become Gilla Band

Girl Band are changing their name, and will from now on be known as Gilla Band. The group have put out two albums under their original name, but have faced criticism for it, given that their line-up is all-male. “We are changing our band name”, they say in a statement....
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Girl Band#Irish#Nye#Dolans#Whelans
coolcleveland.com

Panza Foundation Announces Its 2022 Bands at Happy Dog Concert

Back in 2015, local musician John Panza decided to do something for his fellow musicians in the indie rock scene: he and his wife Jane founded the nonprofit Panza Foundation to raise money and give small grants to local bands for things such as paying for studio time, buying equipment, making merch or going on the road.
CHARITIES
thelastmixedtape.com

Photos | Kojaque at the 3Olympia Theatre

Kojaque made a triumphant return to Dublin city last night as he continues to tour his acclaimed Town’s Dead album. The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event. Click and scroll through the gallery below. All photos by Stephen White.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Mexican Rock Band Mana Announces First Ever Residency At The Forum in L.A.; Open-Ended Stint Begins In March

Grammy award-winning Mexican rock band Mana today announced an unprecedented Los Angeles residency at the Forum in Inglewood, with concerts starting in March and continuing indefinitely. It’s the first-ever arena residency in the city of Los Angeles, and members of Mana said they promise to play “for as long as Los Angeles fans will have them.” The Forum will be the only place in the United States where fans will be able to see Mana play live in 2022. Long-term residencies at arenas in places like Las Vegas are commonplace among top-rank acts such as Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Gwen Stefani,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gratefulweb.com

Just Announced: Rooster Walk 12 Initial Band Lineup

The first band announcements of the Rooster Walk 12 lineup are here, just in time for tickets going on sale tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon EST. Legendary rock band Little Feat will perform the entirety of their 'Waiting for Columbus' album at Rooster Walk this year! Tab Benoit will sling smoking New Orleans blues, while Andy Frasco & The U.N., and Sammy Rae & The Friends, will bring the party.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
985theriver.com

Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin leaves band; replacement to be announced soon

Whitesnake has parted ways with bassist Michael Devin, who’s been a member of the band since 2010. The David Coverdale-fronted rock group announced the news Sunday in a post on the singer’s and his band’s social media pages. The message reads in part, “WHITESNAKE & bassist Michael Devin have decided...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Allman Betts Band Announce Trippin' into Spring Tour

The Allman Betts Band have announced that they will be continueing on the road next spring for a U.S. trek that they will be calling the 'Trippin' into Spring 2022' Tour. The tour is set to kicking off on March 1st at the Turner Hall Ballroom at the Milwaukee, WI and will wrap up on April 2nd at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, HI.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bitcoinist.com

Universal Music Announces First NFT Band, Kingship

Universal Music Group, often known as UMG, has been a top record label for a very long time – with a big impact on music both from a business and listening perspective. On Thursday, Universal added to their roster of artists with a bit of a twist. Most people are familiar with music group Gorillaz, who’s look and style was basically a NFT before we knew what it was. UMG has now announced their first NFT band, Kingship.
MUSIC
thelastmixedtape.com

Other Voices 2021 adds its final acts to the line-up

The full lineup for Other Voices 2021 has now been revealed with the final artists being announced today. This year’s lineup now includes: Sam Fender, Damien Dempsey, David Keenan and Orla Gartland who will be playing in the church and Aimée, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Sprints and Tebi Rex who will be performing in the IMRO Other Room.
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Indie Rock Group Snail Mail Postpones Tour So Singer Lindsey Jordan Can Get Vocal Cord Operation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords. The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing. A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by lj (@snailmail) Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album, “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022. “I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

For Walker Hayes, the Success of “Fancy Like” is a Family Affair: “It’s the Best”

Walker Hayes is the first to admit he can’t quite process the overwhelming success he’s achieved with his hit, “Fancy Like.” But he’s following the wise advice he received that gave him an eye-opening perspective. “Just live in the moment, live day to day,’” he recalls to Sounds Like Nashville. “That relieved me of some pressure. I felt like we weren’t soaking it up because you start thinking ‘what am I going to do next?’ How do I keep all that we’ve gained, and still gaining, in these months?’”
NASHVILLE, TN
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy