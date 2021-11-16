ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Entire City of Jackson under boil water notice after problems at treatment plant

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odg9S_0cy9TMJI00

The City of Jackson announced a citywide boil water notice on Monday after part of the city’s water treatment plant was forced to shut down.

City residents throughout the city were reporting little to no water pressure to local news sources Monday night.

Officials believe a bad batch of chemicals used to improve water quality was administered Saturday night, which forced the city to shut down the conventional side of the plant and empty the basins. The actions lead to problems with water pressure in areas of Jackson.

Officials say workers are currently working to get the system back online.

As a result of the boil water notice, 10 Jackson schools move to virtual learning.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said low to no water pressure could affect businesses and schools throughout the next day or two, especially areas of South Jackson and those in higher elevations, as workers restore the system. He said the tanks are slowly being refilled.

It will take two positive tests from the state Department of Health to lift the notice, which could happen as early as Thursday.

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

This county supervisor was using a county vehicle, cell phone to run a beauty supply business, auditor alleges

State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Jones County District 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys after he was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury. A $5,719.24 demand letter was presented to Comegys upon his arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses. Comegys...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi supervisor arrested for embezzlement, accused of using public property for beauty supply business

A Mississippi supervisor from Jones County has been arrested for embezzlement, according to a news release from the state auditor’s office. State Auditor Shad White announced that special agents from his office have arrested Jones County District 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys after he was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury. A $5,719.24 demand letter was presented to Comegys upon his arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy