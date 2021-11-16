Sentencing In Capital Murder Case

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers, and a judge gave him two sentences of life in prison.Marquis A. Flowers 28, pleaded guilty to the two counts of first-degree murder, just five days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his capital murder trial. In pleading guilty, he avoided the possibility of the death penalty.Brookhaven Police Department Cpl. Zach Moak, 31, and patrol officer James White, 35, were shot to death Sept. 29, 2018, while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.Flowers was on parole...

