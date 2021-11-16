How High The Gas? Less Paul & Mary Ford

(WETM) – Drivers’ wallets are feeling more and more strained as the days of sub-two-dollar gasoline are long gone. It might seem like forever ago that the national average was $1.76, but in just over a year and a half, the price has skyrocketed to $3.41, according to AAA. And...
(GASBUDDY) For the second straight week, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 1.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.39 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 2.8 cents from a month ago and $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cent in the last week and stands at $3.63 per gallon.
The price for gas continues to increase with AAA recording the highest recorded average price for gas in the area of Santa Cruz and Watsonville on Monday.
The post Central coast gas prices hit record highs appeared first on KION546.
REDDING, Calif. (KRCR/WKRC) - California's average gas price is at a new all-time high. The statewide average as of Monday was $4.68 per gallon. That surpasses the previous record set in October 2012 when the California average was $4.67. AAA said heavy rainstorms in Northern California have pinched production capacity,...
Gas prices have remained mostly steady this week both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by a penny over the past week to $3.56 per gallon.
(WFSB) - Rising gas prices are putting a strain on families as the holidays approach, many of them told Channel 3. The average price for a gallon of regular in Connecticut was $3.54, an increase of 25 cents in the last month. Nationwide, prices hit as high as $4.62 in...
Gas prices in Bakersfield are close to the highest it’s been in the past decade. The average cost of gas in Bakersfield is $4.58 and statewide, the average is about $4.65, and nationally, it’s about $3.42, those numbers are according to AAA.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is listed by Commodity.com as one of the top states in the nation for gas consumption. This comes as gas prices continue to go up across the nation due to trade issues and growing inflation. In the study, South Dakota ranks 8th in...
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1.9 cents Saturday to $4.657, moving within 4.8 cents of the all-time high. The average price has increased six of the past seven days, rising 6.8 cents, including 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 21.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.50 higher than one year ago.
Fuel prices are higher than they have been in several years, but experts say there’s a chance they could drop slightly in the weeks to come. The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline rose more than a dollar per gallon to $3.42 since last year, according to AAA. Prices at the pump vary by region, trending higher in the West and Northeast, and lower in the Midwest and Southeast.
PHOENIX — Arizonans will be paying more at the gas pump, but that's not slowing down motorists from hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA Arizona, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Phoenix is slightly below $3.70 per gallon. Across the country, gas prices are on the rise, and Arizona is one of the 10 most expensive states for gas.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The price of gas at the pump continues to increase in the Baltimore region and throughout the state of Maryland. The prices remain more than a dollar higher than they were last year. At this time last year, the average cost of a gallon of gas...
Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.60/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.12/g higher than a year ago. According...
Did you know you can save considerably at the gas pump just by modifying your driving habits? Regardless of the type of car you drive, good driving habits contribute to better fuel economy, which saves money and helps the planet, too. Perform routine maintenance - Your car needs the right...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents who are driving during the upcoming holiday season can expect to pay high prices at the pump.
According to Triple A, the current California average price per gallon is $4.71.
A key reason is that gas production fell when demand dropped during stay-at-home measures and now has not caught up as more people venture out.
“We have seen an unusual and unseasonal increase in gas prices. Typically this time of year, we would expect prices to go down. They have done anything but that,” said AAA spokesman Jeffrey Spring.
AAA predicts that traffic will hit pre-pandemic levels with roughly seven million Californians hitting the road.
According to Gas Buddy there were some deals to be had if you are willing to drive a few miles.
Safeway Express on San Pablo Ave. in Hercules was at $4.17 a gallon; the Valero on Whipple Ave. in Redwood City was at $4.21 and at the ABE on Mission Blvd. in Hayward was at $4.19.
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Motorist could soon see a decrease at the pumps as the price of crude oil drops. Monday, Triple-A reported the state average per gallon of gas was $3.24, which was a 1-cent less than the week prior. "Gas prices are pretty high right now," said Jordan Williams...
If filling up your tank has felt a little pricey lately, it's because gas prices across the country are shooting up. Michigan gas prices this week set a 2021 high. Right now, the state's average for regular unleaded gas is $3.42 per gallon. That's 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year, according to an AAA Michigan news release.
Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are blaming those increasing prices of gas and oil on President Joe Biden. But independent Maine Senator Angus King says the president doesn't have much, if anything, to do with the price. "Oil prices have gone up from $25 a barrel to over...
With gas prices soaring across Massachusetts and the nation, critics say a controversial carbon-cutting program would lead to a pumped-up price per gallon in the state and make matters worse. The Transportation and Climate Initiative program championed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker aims to cap carbon pollution by requiring fuel...
Comments / 0