ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Judge Nicholas Ganjei Steps Down Today

easttexasradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Nicholas J. Ganjei announced...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Councilman Lane Carter Steps Down to Run For County Judge

SAN ANGELO, TX –– After 5 years of serving as a San Angelo city council member, Lane Carter announced on social media Tuesday he will be stepping down from his position to run for Tom Green County Judge. Carter made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. "Hello Friends and...
SAN ANGELO, TX
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#United States Attorney
WDBO

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney says Rittenhouse should stay off TV, change his name

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney says he needs to stay off TV and out of the public eye. In a new interview, Mark Richards said Rittenhouse should change his name and quietly “start his life over.” Richards explained, “I think there’s a lot of people who want to use Kyle for their own needs. People want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it’s cheap.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wibqam.com

U.S. govt asks court to immediately lift stay on COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) – The U.S. government asked a federal appeals court to immediately lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid “enormous” harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement, according to a court filing. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Mexico president defends move to shield megaprojects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.
U.S. POLITICS
bluemountaineagle.com

Legislation would halt imports of Brazilian beef

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has introduced a bill to suspend the importation of Brazilian beef into the U.S. until experts can conduct a systematic review of the safety of that nation’s beef. The legislation follows repeated problems with delayed reporting of bovine spongiform encephalopathy — known as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy