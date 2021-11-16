Beto O’Rourke Adds His Name For Governor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During Beto O’Rourke’s first rally in North Texas since he entered the Texas Governor’s race last Monday, his campaign said he attracted more than 1,500 people to Dallas Fair Park.
Beto in Dallas (credit: CBS 11 News)
O’Rourke told the crowd, “We are the big, bold, beautiful people of Texas who are coming to reclaim this state.”
He railed against what he called Governor Greg Abbott’s and Republicans’ extreme policies on guns, abortion, and elections. O’Rourke challenged his supporters to knock on doors, reach new voters, and embrace his philosophy.
"Did we decide that we're not Democrats or Republicans or even Independents,...
