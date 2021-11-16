ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Beto O’Rourke Adds His Name For Governor

easttexasradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeto O’Rourke is running for governor, challenging Republican Greg Abbott in a clash of two of Texas’ most...

easttexasradio.com

CBS DFW

At Dallas Rally, Beto O’Rourke & Supporters See The Political Center As His Path To Victory

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During Beto O’Rourke’s first rally in North Texas since he entered the Texas Governor’s race last Monday, his campaign said he attracted more than 1,500 people to Dallas Fair Park. Beto in Dallas (credit: CBS 11 News) O’Rourke told the crowd, “We are the big, bold, beautiful people of Texas who are coming to reclaim this state.” He railed against what he called Governor Greg Abbott’s and Republicans’ extreme policies on guns, abortion, and elections. O’Rourke challenged his supporters to knock on doors, reach new voters, and embrace his philosophy. “Did we decide that we’re not Democrats or Republicans or even Independents,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
The Independent

Texas governor hopeful Beto O’Rourke dodges question on whether he will campaign with Biden

Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman and presidential candidate now running to be the next governor of Texas, has declined to say whether he would invite President Joe Biden to campaign alongside him ahead of the 2022 election.Mr O’Rourke was asked twice on Sunday during an interview with CNN whether he would accept an offer from the president to appear together at a rally or other event.“This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden, it’s not going to be about Donald Trump. It’s not going to be about anyone outside our state,” said the former congressman,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#The Texas Tribune
TheAtlantaVoice

Beto O’Rourke declines to invite Biden to campaign with him in Texas

Beto O’Rourke, who announced his campaign for Texas governor last week, declined to invite President Joe Biden to campaign alongside him, pushing a message of nonpartisan unity in his upcoming bid for the highest office in Texas. O’Rourke said his campaign is “not going to be about anyone from outside of our state,” when asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on […]
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
kurv.com

Abbott Files Ethics Complaint Against Beto O’Rourke

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is wasting no time in attacking his new Democratic opponent in next year’s election. On Thursday, the Republican filed an ethics complaint against Beto O’Rourke, claiming his campaign failed to use proper disclaimers on his website. If he broke the rules, the O’Rourke campaign could be fined up to four-thousand dollars.
POLITICS
Cristian Nunez

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke Picks San Antonio as the First City for His Governor’s Race

SAN ANTONIO, TX — After much speculation, former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke finally announced his bid to unseat Greg Abbott in the 2022 gubernatorial race. "They are not focused on things that we really want them to do," —O'Rourke communicated through a video he shared across social media. "Instead, they're focusing on the kind of extreme policies around abortion or permitless carry," he added.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen, formerly a Democrat representing District 31, as Guillen announced he’d seek re-election as a Republican. From Floresville, Texas, Abbott commended Guillen for the move, saying Democratic policies no longer represent the values of the...
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Matthew McConaughey Tops Texas Gov. Greg Abbott By 8 in Head-to-Head Matchup, Clobbers Beto Nearly 2-to-1

Matthew McConaghey’s chances of becoming Texas governor are looking alright, alright, alright according to a shocking new major poll. According to a survey released by the University of Texas and the Dallas Morning News, the actor — in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup — tops current Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by 8 points. In all, 43 percent of respondents say they would back McConaughey, 35 percent would support Abbott, and 22 percent would pick someone else.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS

