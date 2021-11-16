Bonham Company Is Expanding

Gabi Reish joins as Chief Product Officer and Christopher Strand as Chief Risk Officer. Cybersixgill, the premier vendor of real time and actionable threat intelligence, has announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its executive management team to support the company’s continued growth and the execution of its strategic priorities. Cybersixgill welcomes Gabi Reish, Chief Business Development and Product Officer and Christopher Strand as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer.
Dollar Tree is about to see a 25% jump in prices. The company announced Tuesday that it will raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by the first quarter of 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic and inflation has continued to put pressure on Dollar Tree, one of the only remaining dollar stores, and other low-cost businesses.
Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, Cannonborough Beverage Company announces its plans to expand operations in Charleston, expecting to create 22 new jobs in the area. The expansion of Cannonborough Beverage Company on Signal Point Road will “increase the company’s capacity and production capabilities.” We are very proud to announce this exciting milestone for the […]
McKENZIE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say a manufacturer of motorsports racing fuels plans to invest more than $14 million to expand its operations in northwest Tennessee. VP Racing Fuels, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the state Department of Economic and Community Development said Thursday that the company will expand its operations in Huntingdon and acquire a new facility in McKenzie near the Carroll County Airport.
Farbman Group, a leading full-service commercial real estate company, announced today the firm has expanded its family of businesses with the addition of Apex Mechanical Solutions, a heating and cooling company. Farbman Group CEO Andrew V. Farbman made the announcement. “With the current high demand for maintenance needs across commercial...
New Premier Members join including Apptio and Nordcloud to cap a year of rapidly growing interest in FinOps tooling and best practices. The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium and focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced new Premier Members Apptio and Nordcloud as well as continuous framework updates, and new certification courses and milestones to cap a year of momentous growth.
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - CBRE, Inc., a commercial real estate services and investment firm will expand its Dallas headquarters, and add a new operations center in Richardson. Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grants of $3,450,000 and $3,300,000 have been extended to CBRE, Inc. Gov. Abbott today announced that CBRE, Inc., will,...
Sugar Land-based software company Heavy Construction Systems Specialists—commonly known as HCSS—was acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, said Tom Webb, HCSS' vice president of strategic initiatives and customer relations, at a Nov. 18 Fort Bend Economic Development Council meeting. Webb said while such acquisitions tend to have a negative...
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time CBRE, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm – in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It’s expanding operations at its Dallas headquarters and building a new operations center in Richardson with the help of...
A New Jersey commercial real estate developer and investor that recently extended its footprint into the Triad has added a second N.C. property not far away. Denholtz Properties, which acquired Interstate Commerce Park, a five-building, 218,570-square-foot industrial park located in Greensboro for $12.1 million from CIP Real Estate in September, has purchased the luxury Vida Apartments in downtown Kannapolis for $59 million from Kannapolis City Center I LLC.
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Manufacturing firm Tongrun International has selected Bonham for its latest expansion. The China-based company that offers contract manufacturing services already had its U.S. headquarters in Bonham. After looking at locations in southern Oklahoma, executives decided that Fannin County was the perfect place to grow. "We gobbled...
The refusal of Orange County-based fast food chain In-N-Out to enforce Califronia's vaccine mandate has reportedly prompted a discussion between ownership and the government of Florida. In-N-Out's owner Lynsi Snyder Ellingson had a call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last week about the possibility of expanding franchises there. Florida currently...
A Red Bud-based maker of coil processing equipment is expanding its global footprint with support from its 20-year relationship with the Illinois SBDC International Trade Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Red Bud Industries Inc. most recently reached out to the ITC to request financial support via the Illinois State...
Amramp, which manufactures wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, vertical platform lifts, grab bars and railings, recently held a grand opening at its new headquarters at 358 North St., Randolph, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, according to Justin Gordon, second-generation owner and CEO . Senator Walter Timilty, D-Milton, and more than 100 guests...
An Amedisys-owned business has landed a partnership with Penn State Health and Highmark Health to operate Penn State Health Home Recovery Care, a venture launching in the first half of 2022. The partnership will put Amedisys-owned Contessa at the helm of the new home health care organization in Pennsylvania, which...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–More jobs are coming to Richland County. According to the Governor’s office, AVANTech, LLC a wastewater and radioactive waste treatment company, is expanding operations in Richland County. The office says the $3.6 million investment will create 17 new jobs. Founded in 1999 in South Carolina, the company is...
