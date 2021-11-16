Police: More than $20,000 in jewelry stolen after burglars use hammers to smash into Mississippi store

Police say two men made off with more than $20,000 in jewelry after they smashed into a Mississippi jewelry store.

Officials from the Byram Police Department say the burglars used hammers to shatter the glass display cases and steal the merchandise at Platinum Jewelers at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The amount of damage down to the store was described as “extensive,” according to local news sources.

The Byram Police Department is asking for help identifying the thieves. If you have any information regarding the heist, call the Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).