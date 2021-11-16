ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Police: More than $20,000 in jewelry stolen after burglars use hammers to smash into Mississippi store

By Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
Police say two men made off with more than $20,000 in jewelry after they smashed into a Mississippi jewelry store.

Officials from the Byram Police Department say the burglars used hammers to shatter the glass display cases and steal the merchandise at Platinum Jewelers at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The amount of damage down to the store was described as “extensive,” according to local news sources.

The Byram Police Department is asking for help identifying the thieves. If you have any information regarding the heist, call the Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Rick Yeager
7d ago

Why would anyone leave jewelry in cases at a jewelry store over night. Lock them in a safe

Reward offered for return of beloved porch pig that became celebrity in Mississippi community

The owners of the Price Street Pig are offering a $500 reward to the person who will return their stolen, life-like pig. The pig named Francis D. Bacon was stolen late Saturday night by two unknown individuals. In an Instagram video posted by the owners, two people– one in a red jacket, another in a white top– were seen taking the pig off the porch.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
