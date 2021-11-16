ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Secretary of State Blinken visits Africa to boost U.S. response to regional crises

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s competition with China for influence didn’t get off to a great start in Africa. In August, the top U.S. diplomat...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

In Africa, Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Traveling across Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw firsthand the limits of America’s influence abroad. Blinken confronted authoritarianism, growing threats from newly energized extremists, and persistent challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change, all of which have stubbornly resisted various U.S. interventions. And, nowhere on his three-nation tour last week — […]
WORLD
Brookings Institution

Africa in the news: COP26 concludes, African repo bond market established, and Secretary of State Blinken goes to Africa

COP26 concludes with financing commitments falling short of Africa’s request. The 26th Conference of Parties (COP) climate summit closed late last week, with few of Africa’s requests present in the conference’s final agreement. For example, instead of including specific funding for climate adaptation and mitigation, which African negotiators had called for, the final agreement suggests plans to fund the Santiago network, which specializes in technical assistance on loss and damage. Indeed, in a tweet, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate criticized the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom for “stripp[ing] the concept of a ‘fund’ out of the COP decision text – watering it down to instead to holding a workshop’.”
AFRICA
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. investing in Africa without unsustainable debt

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday his country was investing in Africa without imposing unsustainable levels of debt, as he witnessed the signing of contracts worth more than $1 billion in Senegal's capital Dakar. The deals between four U.S. companies and Senegal...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Metro International

Security, climate dominate as U.S. Secretary of State kicks off Africa tour

NAIROBI (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony reiterated calls for an unconditional ceasefire in the Ethiopian conflict on Wednesday on the first leg of an African trip which will take in Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. Blinken also appealed to Sudan’s military leaders to free prisoners taken in the coup there...
U.S. POLITICS
KHON2

Blinken, in Kenya, seeks to cool regional crises

NAIROBI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed Wednesday for the preservation of democracy in politically and ethnically fractured societies as he opened his first official visit to Africa in Kenya amid worsening crises in neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan. In a lengthy, private meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Launching of National Geographic Kids Africa

ENVIRONMENT SECRETARY TOBIKO: (In progress) but the government has a plan to rename it in honor of the late Wangari Maathai, Professor Wangari Maathai. She’s the one who fought and went through difficult times – brutal times – to ensure that these asset is protected and conserved, so we owe it to her.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Europe#Secretary Of State#African
International Business Times

Blinken Looks To Show Africa Commitment As Crises Call Out

Antony Blinken on Wednesday began his first trip as US secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to demonstrate a broad commitment focused on democracy and climate change even as crises in Ethiopia and Sudan put security front and centre. The top US diplomat landed early Wednesday in Kenya, one...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Africa next week as the Biden administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to resolve crises in Ethiopia and Sudan and seeks to boost counterterrorism cooperation, the State Department said Thursday. Blinken will leave Monday for visits to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal...
U.S. POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy