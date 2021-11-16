Secretary of State Blinken visits Africa to boost U.S. response to regional crises

COP26 concludes with financing commitments falling short of Africa’s request. The 26th Conference of Parties (COP) climate summit closed late last week, with few of Africa’s requests present in the conference’s final agreement. For example, instead of including specific funding for climate adaptation and mitigation, which African negotiators had called for, the final agreement suggests plans to fund the Santiago network, which specializes in technical assistance on loss and damage. Indeed, in a tweet, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate criticized the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom for “stripp[ing] the concept of a ‘fund’ out of the COP decision text – watering it down to instead to holding a workshop’.”

