New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

By Erica Ezeifedi
bookriot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, though, so stick around until the end for some more Book...

bookriot.com

The 100 Best Books of 2021

Looking for a book for your next long plane ride? Amazon just released their list of the 100 best books for 2021, which should give you plenty of inspiration for your own reading list or for holiday gifts. The rankings are determined by the editors at Amazon Books, who read thousands of books every year (dream job!).
Anne Byrn Releases New Book Titled: A New Take on Cake

With a reputation as the “Cake Mix Doctor,” it’s no secret that Nashville native Anne Byrn knows her way around the kitchen. Having amassed extensive knowledge as a food writer, cook, and author of The Cake Mix Doctor, Dinner Doctor, and American Cake, Byrn has a passion for sharing the recipes she loves in a way that’s as approachable as it is delicious. With her new book, A New Take on Cake, the New York Times bestselling author shares 175 beautiful and doable cake mix recipes that everyone from amateurs to experts can enjoy.
5 new books to read this week

November is a strong month for thrillers, and Ken Follett and Michael Connelly’s latest offerings certainly don’t disappoint…. 1. Never by Ken Follett is published in hardback by Macmillan, priced £20 (ebook £9.99). Available now. Ken Follett is back with another epic novel, this time a weighty contemporary thriller exploring...
Win a Copy of THE WOLF by J.R. Ward!

This giveaway is sponsored by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. In the next installment of the Prison Camp series, things get steamy when Lucan, a wolven forced into bartering drug deals for the infamous Prison Colony, meets Rio, the second in command for the shadowy Caldwell supplier. After a deal goes awry, Lucan swoops in to save Rio from certain death. As shocking truths unfurl, Rio is uncertain of who to trust and what to believe—but with her life on the line, true love rears its head and growls in the face of danger.
Win a Copy of TIDESONG by Wendy Xu!

This giveaway is sponsored by HarperCollins. Sophie is a witch prepping for her entrance exams to the Royal Magic Academy, even though her magic is shaky at best. Frustrated with training, Sophie attempts a spell that goes wrong, accidentally trapping a water dragon named Lir on land. Lir has no...
The best new novels and fiction books to buy for Christmas 2021

Will technology save the novel? The pandemic might have closed bookshops for many months, but the demand for ebooks and especially audiobooks soared. Libraries started lending digitally, offering a lifeline to those reluctant to handle borrowed paperbacks. At the same time, the technological revolution has become a rich subject for some of the best novels of 2021.
Win a Copy of BOOK OF NIGHT by Holly Black!

This giveaway is sponsored by Tor Books (@torbooks). #1 New York Times bestselling author Holly Black makes her stunning adult debut with Book of Night, a modern dark fantasy of shadowy thieves and secret societies in the vein of The Secret History and The Night Circus. “Dark, strange, thick with...
New York Public Library Best Books of 2021

The Adult category includes numerous genre titles, with Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (Tor), Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine), and Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor (Tordotcom), plus many more. The Teen category has Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen), Dustborn by Erin Bowman (Clarion), and Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers), among others.
Longview author releases new children's book

Karen Dean of Longview recently released “I Chose You!,” the latest of several children’s books she has written. “I Chose You!” is about adoption and focuses on Sammy, a little boy who was adopted from Korea who wants to adopt a puppy. “He now wants to adopt a puppy and...
Constable ‘Copy’ Identified as Real Work, Unknown Dürer Drawing Discovered, and More: Morning Links for November 22, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DAVE HICKEY, THE INFLUENTIAL, PERSPICACIOUS, AND POLARIZING “Genius” grant–winning art critic whose books Air Guitar (1997) and The Invisible Dragon (1993) are classics of the genre, has died. He was 82. “His criticism blends high and low, often putting well-known works of art alongside musings on basketball and fast food,” Alex Greenberger writes in ARTnews, noting that his work “often refuses to cater to the sensibilities of the art-world intelligentsia.” In Texas Monthly, journalist Daniel Oppenheimer—whose Hickey biography was recently published (and reviewed in Art in America)—describes him as ” eccentric and brilliant and cosmopolitan”; in the Los Angeles Times,...
9 Death Positive Books for Newbies to the Movement

American culture, as a whole, has a lot of Puritanical holdovers, especially around death. We just don’t like to talk about it, or when we do, it gets classified as morbid — an unhealthy interest. Despite death being a natural part of life, we keep it separate from everything else and fear it. We don’t talk about what we want to happen after we shuffle off this mortal coil until the curtain is just about to close on our final act of life, to the point where if someone dies unexpectedly, it’s up to their family to guess what they want done, and try not to get sucked into the whims of the funerary business. There’s a lot of options out there beyond just cremation or casket burial, not that there’s anything wrong with them if that is your choice (beyond the ecological ramifications). But that’s where the death positive movement and death positive books come in.
9 Great Book Club Picks to Start a Conversation

Told from alternating perspectives, an evocative and riveting novel about the lifelong bond between two women, one Black and one white, whose friendship is indelibly altered by a tragic event—a powerful and poignant exploration of race in America today and its devastating impact on ordinary lives. Book clubs: if you’ve...
2021 National Book Award Winners Announced

The mission of the National Book Foundation is to celebrate the best literature in America, expand its audience, and ensure that books have a prominent place in American culture. Each year they award $10,000 and a bronze sculpture to the best books in five categories: Fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature,...
The World’s Most Glamorous Librarian

At the corner of 36th Street and Madison Avenue on the east side of Manhattan, you’ll find a small campus of buildings that make up one of the most remarkable literary collections in the world. It’s not a university or a museum, but the private collection, now open to the public, of John Pierpont Morgan, the titan of turn-of-the-century American finance and one of the most influential and well-funded book collectors the world has ever known.
