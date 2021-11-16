ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 11: Cloudy and milder day ahead

By Jeremy Eisenzopf
wjhl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-Week Warm-Up More sunshine combined with a warm southwest breeze will provide some nice warmth for Wednesday with highs in the low 70’s. The next cold front arrives Thursday afternoon...

www.wjhl.com

abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings messy weather ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly but quiet. Clouds are moving into the state, and skies will be partly cloudy through the day. Winds will become breezy around the mountains, and the northeast highlands. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the northeast highlands, due to breezy winds up to 35 mph, very dry air, and warmer than normal temperatures.
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows will range from the mid 30s east of I-55, to upper 30s along I-55, and lower 40s along the Mississippi River. WEDNESDAY: After a mostly sunny start, clouds and humidity will start to increase by afternoon, which will lead to warmer afternoon temperatures. Skies will become partly cloudy with […]
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Sunny and cold

A sunny sky means a bright and beautiful day ahead with low 40’s Tri-Cities, low to mid 30’s in the mountains. Expect another cold night ahead with low to mid 20’s tonight under a clear sky. Warmer Wednesday. Enjoying a nice warming trend into Wednesday with low to mid 50’s...
NewsChannel 36

Another cool day ahead

The below-average stretch of weather continues Tuesday, as temperatures will only climb into the mid-to-upper 30s. This is all thanks to an upper-level trough that is bring in Arctic air from Canada. Along with these colder temperatures, will also come some early morning snow showers. These snow showers will taper off as we head towards mid-morning Tuesday, and then high pressure builds in, allowing for some sun during the afternoon. The good news is that more mild air will be in the region Wednesday and Thursday. Bundle up as you head out the door today!
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Morning, Milder Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunshine dominates Tuesday with a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the lower 40s. A milder day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are then possible overnight into Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Morning, Milder Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunny skies and not as cold by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PngjG8XhyT — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 23, 2021 Sunshine dominates Tuesday with a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the lower 40s. A milder day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are then possible overnight into Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL
knopnews2.com

A cold and partly cloudy Wednesday, followed by a cool Thanksgiving day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- During the day on Tuesday, temperatures were running about 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon were in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies, and wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 to 35 mph in some spots. The Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. CST.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
WMUR.com

Video: Cold nights ahead before milder Thanksgiving

The coldest air of the season has arrived ahead of a milder and pleasant Thanksgiving, and then more changes for Friday and the weekend. Tonight will be clear, breezy at times, and very cold with lows in the mid teens to low 20s for many. Winds will make it feel colder!
WGAL

Quiet For Travelers. Milder For Thanksgiving

High pressure over the Midwest is giving the Susquehanna Valley a brisk northerly flow but as it moves east the winds will settle down tonight for a cold night in the 20s. Our winds will start to turn to the southwest Wednesday, giving us more seasonable highs near 50. We'll continue to moderate into the 50s for Thanksgiving before a cold front arrives with showers at night. The showers may end Friday morning mixed with some wet snow flakes and temperatures will tumble back through the 40s and 30s with a blustery wind. That will continue into Saturday but with more sun. Clouds will move back in on Sunday with highs again in the 40s. We're keeping our eyes on a fast moving weather system for Later Sunday into Monday. Indication at this time are that most if not all the precipitation from this system will pass to our south, but check back with us.
WNEM

Milder Wednesday into a showery Thanksgiving

After a cold start in the teens on Tuesday morning, sunshine tried to take some of the edge of later in the day. Temps will climb further for the middle of the week, as many of us get ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving!. Tonight. High clouds will begin...
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Cold night ahead, milder pattern into Thanksgiving

The mercury in the thermometer tonight will drop into the teens and low 20s most locations. The winds will not be as robust tonight so wind chill values will be closer to actual temperatures, which are pretty cold in their own right, so bundle up if you have to go out tonight or early in the morning Wednesday.
