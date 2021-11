Here’s yesterday’s scenario: all of a sudden, mid-afternoon, a film-projector needed to be delivered to Tesuque. One of our staff agreed to drive there. But that meant he could not work as the projectionist for the evening movie at TCA. And so that meant that another staff member was not available to work front of house because she had to be the projectionist. And that revealed that we just did not have enough volunteers to make the evening event work.

TAOS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO