If you ask a Cardano investor to look lively or be excited about the bull run at this moment, they might never talk to you again. That has been the case of the 6th largest digital asset, which hasn’t been able to break into any bullish gears since the beginning of September. After reaching a market high of $3.02, ADA has consistently declined over the past couple of months, currently consolidating under the $2 mark.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO