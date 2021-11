As expected, after her dominating performances over the weekend, Ayoka Lee was named to the 2021 Preseason WNIT All-Tournament Team and was named the Tournament MVP. But she was joined on the list by freshman guard Serena Sundall, who averaged 7.3ppg (plus 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds), with her best outing on Monday against North Carolina A&T with 15 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO