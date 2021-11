LAS VEGAS -- Quenton Jackson had 15 points and five steals, lifting Texas A&M to a 57-50 win over Butler Tuesday in the Maui Invitational. The Aggies led by 12 at halftime and kept it near double digits most of the second half before Butler chipped it down to 52-48 with just over a minute left.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO