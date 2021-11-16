ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Tambourine used by British pop group Oasis sells for nearly $5,000

KUCB
 7 days ago

(SOUNDBITE OF OASIS SONG, "WONDERWALL") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Turns out some things are worth saving. That includes a tambourine...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Want to get into K-pop group TWICE? Start with these 10 bangers

As K-pop group TWICE gear up to release their new album, here is a list of 10 TWICE songs you should listen to to get into the group. Oh, what is this magic in the air? Is it the season, or is it the return of one of our favorite K-pop girl groups, TWICE? (Definitely the latter.)
ENTERTAINMENT
KUCB

Ladyhawke's new album 'Time Flies' deals with heavy themes through an upbeat sound

LADYHAWKE: (Singing) Hey, you're playing with my delirium. And the longer I wait, the harder I'm gonna fall. SIMON: The song was named best single. Ladyhawke won breakthrough artist in the 2009 Australian Recording Industry Music Awards. She hasn't had a release in five years, and she's been through a lot over the past couple of years. We'll talk about that. But much of her new album sounds upbeat with a sparkle reminiscent of 1980s pop. It's called "Time Flies."
VIDEO GAMES
recordcollectormag.com

The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell MBE | Y In Dub

When The Pop Group’s Y came out in 1979, it was somewhat ahead of its time: post-punk acts were still outnumbered by chunko punk and skinny-tie new wave and the notion of combining free jazz and funk with punk attitudes would only become hip when people from New York started doing it in 1981. After Y’s release, The Pop Group left Radar Records (home of Elvis Costello and The Yachts) for Rough Trade and eventually split into the avant-jazz Rip Rig And Panic, the chart-bothering Pigbag and the titan of megaphone dub, Mark Stewart.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#Tambourine#British#Copyright Npr
shepherdexpress.com

Dark-pop Group De La Luz Debuts First Single and Video

When De La Luz took to the Summerfest stage earlier this year, there wasn’t much known about the band. Shrouded in mystery and covered in face paint, the band played their debut show on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage, warming up the space for the headliner of the night, rising Latin star LUNAY.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
allkpop.com

The fastest K-pop group music videos to reach 1 billion views

With K-pop sweeping the globe, there are more and more K-pop groups to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with their music videos. One YouTuber decided to list up the K-pop group music videos that reached 1 billion views in the shortest time. So here is the list of 11 K-pop group music videos to get 1 billion views in the shortest time, starting the 11th place:
MUSIC
NYLON

K-Pop Girl Group TWICE Announces Fourth World Tour

South-Korean based girl group TWICE is bringing its music back overseas for the first time since 2019. The K-Pop stars just announced the US leg of their upcoming tour III, and are set to visit five major cities across the country. The famous group was formed by JYP entertainment in...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Simplemost

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Will Air On TV Just Once This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

When Is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ On TV in 2021? December Dates Announced By NBC, Including Christmas Eve Showing, As Part Of Holiday Schedule

NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m. The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live! “From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy