Funeral Service for 99-year-old Mildred Dreher of Audubon will be Thursday, November 18th at 1:00 PM at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Family Visitation with at luncheon will be prior to the service beginning at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.