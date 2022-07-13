Top 10 Richest People in Hollywood

Maybe you've experienced a rare windfall -- a tax refund, an inheritance, a lucky pull at the casino -- that made you feel incredibly flush with cash, even rich .

In your wealthiest moments, however, you still probably can't imagine what it's like to have the kind of wealth that the richest Hollywood elite have amassed. Here we look at 10 of the biggest players in Hollywood, how they've earned their money and imagine what it would take to bring in the same kind of cash.

Robert Downey Jr.: $300 Million

Though Robert Downey Jr.'s name has become synonymous with his most iconic role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has been an actor for decades, making his start in the 1980s as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," and then in a number of '80s hits such as "Weird Science" and "Less Than Zero." He also was nominated for an Academy Award for portraying Charlie Chaplin in "Chaplin."

Struggles with substance abuse put him out of the game for a stretch but he made his big comeback in 2007 when he was cast as Iron Man, earning a piddling $500,000 for the role. By "Iron Man 3," he earned $75 million. His films have earned him a pretty penny, with Celebrity Net Worth valuing his holdings at $300 million, much of which he earned between 2016 and 2019 for his roles in Marvel films.

Will Smith: $350 Million

Though Smith is best known for his acting career, he actually made his start as a rapper in the group DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. Music producer Quincy Jones recruited him to do a TV show, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which, while it was a hit, didn't make Smith rich just yet. He'd failed to pay taxes on his music earnings, so the IRS garnished 70% of his paycheck for three years. He wouldn't start to earn real money until 1993 when he was paid $500,000 to star in the film "Six Degrees of Separation."

Proving himself to be a star, the paychecks got larger from there. He earned $2 million for 1995's "Bad Boys" and a whopping $20 million for its sequel. He would go on to collect multimillion-dollar paychecks, as well as profit sharing.

Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2022 for his role of Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, in "King Richard." But what should have been his triumphant night at the Oscars turned into a dark moment for Smith, who slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage following a comment Rock made about Smith's wife, which the latter perceived as an insult. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences banned Smith from any festivities, including the Oscars, for 10 years as a result. Smith went on to resign from the Academy.

Jennifer Lopez: $400 Million

The actor-singer has made herself into a brand that earns millions, not only through music and film but endorsements and products. Jennifer Lopez got her start as a Broadway dancer and backup dancer for bands such as "New Kids on the Block," and eventually on the hit TV show "In Living Color."

She eventually decided to pursue acting, and in 1995, she had a breakout role playing the singer Selena in the biopic about the deceased singer. She starred in a number of films and on TV, and then decided to pursue her music more wholeheartedly, putting out her first album in 1999 and many more to follow. She performed in the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, starred in her own Vegas show and as a guest judge on "American Idol" for several seasons. She also branched out into product sales, spawning an apparel line and a fragrance.

As far as her paychecks, in 2005, she earned $15 million to star in the film "Monster-In-Law." She was paid $12 million per year on "American Idol." Between June 2017 and June 2018, she earned $50 million from all her activities, including endorsements, and another $43 million between June 2018 and June 2019. Her $400 million net worth eclipses that of her fiancé, Ben Affleck, whose stands at $150, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Hanks: $400 Million

Tom Hanks' portrayal of Elvis Presley's handler, Col. Tom Parker, in the summer blockbuster biopic "Elvis" reminded movie-goers of just why Hanks has earned two Academy Awards. He's been one of America's most favorite actors since he played the boy transformed into an adult in "Big" in 1988, followed by hits such as "A League of Their Own," "Philadelphia," "Forrest Gump" and "Sleepless in Seattle."

Known for his largely upbeat roles, Hanks also played hero pilot Chelsey "Sully" Sullenberger in "Sully" and American icon Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Generations to come will know him as the voice of Woody in the "Toy Story" franchise. His good-guy nature extends off screen, as Hanks is known in Hollywood for his philanthropy, contributing to numerous causes from the environment to AIDS research through the years.

Adam Sandler: $420 Million

He got his start as a comedian, but for Adam Sandler, money is no laughing matter. He's made plenty of it since his days on "Saturday Night Live" as an actor in big-screen favorites and owner of Happy Madison Productions. In 2020, he occupied a spot of Forbes' Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world when he earned $41 million.

The star of movies including "The Wedding Singer" and "50 First Dates," Sandler signed a contract with Netflix in 2014 to produce four movies for the streaming service, which renewed the deal in 2018 and again in 2020. His latest offering for Netflix, the basketball-themed "Hustle," has proved popular with fans, earning a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. He co-stars with NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, and LeBron James makes an appearance.

Robert De Niro: $500 Million

Robert De Niro has appeared in some of Hollywood's most legendary movies, including "Raging Bull" and "The Godfather II." He won an Academy Award for each and has been nominated seven times as an actor, with his roles in "Taxi Driver," "The Deer Hunter," "Cape Fear" and "Silver Linings Playbook" among those to have earned him a nomination.

De Niro has made a name for himself outside the theater, too. He is the co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, which was started after the 9/11 attacks to boost economic development in lower Manhattan but has expanded to become a vital hub for filmmakers and artists. It was in that same neighborhood that De Niro convinced chef Nobu Matsuhisa to open a restaurant in the early 1990s, with De Niro part of the ownership group. That effort, Nobu New York, spawned the chain of upscale Nobu restaurants, located in some of the world's most glamorous cities. Nobu Hotels followed.

George Clooney: $500 Million

The handsome actor, nephew of famous singer Rosemary Clooney, made his break in the 1980s with bit parts on such popular shows as "The Facts of Life," "Roseanne" and "The Golden Girls." It wasn't until 1994 that he landed the role that would propel him to fame, Dr. Doug Ross on the NBC show "ER." He also then caught the eye of Hollywood and starred in such films as "From Dusk til Dawn" and "Out of Sight." His big Hollywood moment came when he was cast as Batman, though he only kept the role for one film.

It was movies such as the "Oceans 11" franchise and "O Brother Where Art Thou" that firmly planted him in movie star territory. He has also done some endorsing of products, such as for coffee company Nespresso. His paychecks have been on a steady incline since the '90s, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 1993, his net worth sat at $500,000. By 2005, it was $50 million, and by 2019, it reached $500 million. He and his wife, Amal, a human rights lawyer, also have an enormous and high valued real estate portfolio.

Tom Cruise: $600 Million

Megastar Tom Cruise is shining brightly this summer after the release of "Maverick: Top Gun," which took in nearly $1.2 billion worldwide in the first seven weeks in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. Despite Cruise's nearly 40 years as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, "Maverick: Top Gun" was the first Cruise film to reach the $1 billion mark, Forbes reported.

Personally, Cruise also topped more than $1 billion in career earnings - and the number will keep rising because of a deal he struck with Paramount Pictures for "Maverick: Top Gun," per Forbes. The publication reported he was paid $12.5 million, with the real money to come on the back end. He will receive a cut of ticket sales, plus revenue from streaming, play on airplanes and more. Forbes said he already has earned more than $50 million from the movie.

It's not clear what deal he has struck for the next two films in his "Mission: Impossible" series. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" is scheduled to be released July 14, 2023, with the eighth, and likely final, installment due the following June.

Dwayne Johnson: $800 Million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a former professional wrestler, has combined acting roles and entrepreneurship to build an $800 million net worth, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. The star of the "Jumanji" films, as well "San Andreas" and "Jungle Cruise," he next will appear in "Black Adam" and "Red One." Forbes reported he is the world's highest-paid actor and earns in excess of $20 million per film.

The Rock also founded Teremana Tequila and leads the ownership group of the XFL, a pro football league that will be rebooted in 2023.

Jami Gertz: $3 Billion

Jami Gertz was a fixture on 1980s sitcoms, including "Square Pegs" and "The Facts of Life," and then moved on to big-screen roles in films such as "Sixteen Candles," "The Lost Boys" and "Renegades." She had a memorable guest spot on "Seinfeld" before landing recurring roles on "ER," "Ally McBeal" and "Entourage." She's still acting today, having appeared in Amazon's 2022 romcom, "I Want You Back."

In the mid-1980s, when she was 21, she met her future husband, young banker Tony Ressler, and they married two years later. He went on to found Apollo Global Management and later Ares Management, which made him a billionaire. Today, he and Gertz are the majority owners of the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association and minority owners of the Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers, and also known for their philanthropy.

"Everyone thinks I married a rich guy," Gertz told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "But I made more money -- way more money -- than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him."

As much as we want to think that celebrities are "just like us," at this level of wealth, the fact is, they are not. They can afford a lifestyle we can only dream of. For the average person to earn even $1 million in a short time, you'd have to strike it very lucky -- win the lottery or play a hundred lucky hands in Vegas. If you have a job making $100,000 per year, it would still take you 10 years to earn $1 million (and of course you'd have spent a significant amount of it in that time).

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Top 10 Richest People in Hollywood