Three Suicide Bombers Kill Three, Wound Dozens in Ugandan Capital
By Reuters
US News and World Report
7 days ago
KAMPALA (Reuters) -Islamic State claimed an attack in the heart of Uganda's capital on Tuesday after three suicide bombers killed three people and sent members of parliament running for cover, in the latest in a wave of bombings. The blasts in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, shocked...
Two explosions set off in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday have killed at least three people and injured dozens of others, the Associated Press reported. “The bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide attackers,” police spokesman Fred Enanga said, the AP reported. He blamed the bombings on the Allied Democratic Forces, extremists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS).
A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The bodies of six people were found hanged from a bridge and a tree on Tuesday in a region of central Mexico ravaged by criminal gang violence, the second such incident in the area in less than a week, authorities said. Three of the victims were...
JALALABAD, Afghanistan — The Taliban has expanded its shadowy war against the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan, deploying hundreds more fighters to this eastern province in an increasingly violent fight and critical test of the group’s counterterrorism abilities after the U.S. troop withdrawal. More than 1,300 additional Taliban fighters have...
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly...
Afghanistan's banking system could collapse in months, the UN warned in a document seen by Reuters. Much of the country's reserves were frozen after the Taliban takeover. The UN said there needs to be a way to get money to the Afghan people without helping the Taliban. The United Nations...
The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso on Tuesday buried many of the 49 gendarmes killed in a recent strike on a security outpost, even as the government reported the killing of around 20 more military police and civilians in a separate attack. The escalating bloodshed has provoked protests and calls for...
A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents on Tuesday slammed as "lies" the charges brought against him in a landmark trial in Sweden.
Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm's district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.
Human rights groups say about 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The Philippines’ defense chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country’s troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard. Defense Secretary Delfin...
A new report by the United Nations Children's Fund says children in West and Central Africa have become the most recruited by armed groups in the world and have the highest number of victims of sexual violence
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will analyze administering booster vaccine doses against COVID-19, especially for older people, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, softening his previous stance on the need for a third shot. Less than two months ago, Lopez Obrador had rejected suggestions that Mexico should administer...
CAIRO (Reuters) - An investigation has been launched into violations committed against protesters since the military power grab on Oct. 25, Sudan's newly reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said, according to a statement from his office. Hamdok's comments came during a meeting on Tuesday evening with a group from the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan will visit Doha next week for two weeks of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. "They’ll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said Price. "That includes counterterrorism, that...
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is "temporarily relocating" families of international staff from Ethiopia due to the security situation, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that U.N. personnel would remain in the country. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, keeping in mind...
