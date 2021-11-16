ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three Suicide Bombers Kill Three, Wound Dozens in Ugandan Capital

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA (Reuters) -Islamic State claimed an attack in the heart of Uganda's capital on Tuesday after three suicide bombers killed three people and sent members of parliament running for cover, in the latest in a wave of bombings. The blasts in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, shocked...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Twin Explosions Kill Civilians In Ugandan Capital, Police Blame Islamic State Affiliate

Two explosions set off in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday have killed at least three people and injured dozens of others, the Associated Press reported. “The bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide attackers,” police spokesman Fred Enanga said, the AP reported. He blamed the bombings on the Allied Democratic Forces, extremists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS).
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Six More Hanged Bodies Found in Violence-Plagued Mexican State

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The bodies of six people were found hanged from a bridge and a tree on Tuesday in a region of central Mexico ravaged by criminal gang violence, the second such incident in the area in less than a week, authorities said. Three of the victims were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Bombers#Suicide Bombings#Kampala#Reuters#Islamist#Western#Islamic State#Amaq News Agency#Ugandan#Allied Democratic Forces#Adf
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War 'human shields' flight

The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
WORLD
AFP

Iranian ex-official slams 'lies' in Sweden war crimes trial

A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents on Tuesday slammed as "lies" the charges brought against him in a landmark trial in Sweden. Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm's district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes. They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran. Human rights groups say about 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Mexico Eyes COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots, Especially for Older Adults

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will analyze administering booster vaccine doses against COVID-19, especially for older people, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, softening his previous stance on the need for a third shot. Less than two months ago, Lopez Obrador had rejected suggestions that Mexico should administer...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Sudan's Hamdok Says Investigation Launched Into Violations Against Protesters

CAIRO (Reuters) - An investigation has been launched into violations committed against protesters since the military power grab on Oct. 25, Sudan's newly reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said, according to a statement from his office. Hamdok's comments came during a meeting on Tuesday evening with a group from the...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy on Afghanistan to Return to Doha to Meet Taliban -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan will visit Doha next week for two weeks of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. "They’ll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said Price. "That includes counterterrorism, that...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.N. Relocating Staff Families From Ethiopia Due to Security

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is "temporarily relocating" families of international staff from Ethiopia due to the security situation, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that U.N. personnel would remain in the country. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, keeping in mind...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy