ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

As U.S. Congress Advances Democrats' Tax Plans, America's Wealthy Eye Loopholes

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -As Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives look to advance https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-eyes-us-house-vote-spending-bill-next-week-deese-2021-11-08 their $1.75 trillion social spending package this week, wealthy individuals are already planning ways to avoid paying for it. The package would be the biggest expansion of the U.S. safety net since the 1960s,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Cross-Border Tax-Rate Gaps to Shrink as Democrats Advance Biden Agenda

WASHINGTON—Democrats are close to passing significant changes to international corporate taxation, moving toward a system that would reduce the gaps between nations’ tax rates and—if it all works as planned—making taxes a less important consideration for where companies put investments, profits and headquarters. The international tax changes are included in...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
mymotherlode.com

GOP: Democrats’ Tax Hikes Help China And Benefit The Ultra-Wealthy

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding Democrats’ tax plans. McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “American families are dealing with painful inflation every day. They have been fighting this daily battle for months now. A few...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Rich Also Cry: As Congress Skimps, the Wealthy Squirrel Away Assets

As NPQ readers may suspect, we get a lot of press releases. But one last month grabbed my attention. “I wanted to get this over to you,” the email began. The writer went on, “As you may know, last month, The House Ways and Means Committee approved the tax provisions of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act (the ‘Act’) which is a major step toward these provisions being made law and bringing sweeping changes for the estate planning community. If passed, significant restrictions will impact how estate planning experts can help high wealth clients.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ron Wyden
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#Corporate Tax#Corporate Income Tax#Capital Gains Tax#Democrats#Reuters#Tesla Inc#The White House
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy