ARETE Group introduces new-age industry destination - Payal Industrial Park at Dahej PCPIR to accelerate industrial growth in India

tucsonpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/ATK): One of India's largest industrial developers, ARETE Group, has unveiled Payal Industrial Park -- India's largest privately-integrated Industrial Park at Dahej, Gujarat. The Park is spread over a vast 3,500 acres of area earmarked for large-scale industrial development, logistics parks and utilities. It...

www.tucsonpost.com

