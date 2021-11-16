ARETE Group introduces new-age industry destination - Payal Industrial Park at Dahej PCPIR to accelerate industrial growth in India

PARTNER CONTENT: Green and intelligence are leading the coal industry towards growth. In China, there are more than 5,300 coal mines across the country, each with its own complexities and geological conditions. Intelligence has proven vital for the high-quality development of the industry. As such, intelligent coal mining has been in progress for almost 10 years, replacing strenuous patterns with more holistic models, but a number of challenges still remain unsolvable. But as 5G technologies mature, this situation seems to be turning around and we can see potential solutions ahead.

