Along with millions of other cyclists left event-less by lockdown, I got fully stuck into Zwift racing in the spring of 2020. It took a while to improve but after a full year, my fitness was the sharpest it had ever been and I’d developed a pretty good eye for reading the races. Fun though it was to do well in the virtual realm, as the months grew warmer, I felt it was time to get back to what all that training was actually for – real racing on real roads. Would the weeks of intense e-racing stand me in good stead, or possibly hold me back? It was time to find out.

CYCLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO