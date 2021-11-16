ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Ericsson Launches Intelligent Automation Platform for Smarter Networks

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEricsson Intelligent Automation Platform is an open service management and orchestration product that will help communications service providers optimize network performance, enable operational efficiency and deliver enhanced customer experience. Delivers service management and orchestration functionalities in line with Open RAN principles, taking automation forward with support for diverse vendors...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

QEV Technologies Uses The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform From Dassault Systèmes In Race To Deliver Cleaner, More Sustainable E-Mobility

Spanish specialist in technology and engineering for electric race cars deploys the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud. QEV Technologies can accelerate time to market and grow its business with cost-efficient design and engineering. Virtual experience platforms provide a collaborative innovation infrastructure for sharing and extending existing knowledge and know-how across...
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

Operationalizing Threat Intelligence with User-Driven Automation

To truly achieve operationalized threat intelligence, an investment must be made in an underlying threat intelligence management platform that will enable an organization to harness the power of threat intelligence and translate that threat intelligence into action. Security operations centers (SOCs) and threat analysts are struggling with ever-increasing and growing...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Cascade Labs raises $5.3M for its no-code data automation platform

Cascade Labs was co-founded by CEO Jake Fuentes and CTO Jon Brelig. Fuentes previously co-founded personal finance service Level Money, which Capital One acquired in 2015. Brelig previously co-founded InfoScout (now Numerator), where he was the CTO until he and Brelig co-founded Cascade Labs in September 2019. Brelig noted that...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Network User Acquisition Platform Earns Top Marks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Mobile business growth company App Samurai ’s success in partnership with ad networks is now listed in the exclusive list of top worldwide partners by Adjust Partner Benchmarks in Business, e-Commerce, Entertainment, and Lifestyle verticals - Alongside the world’s most recognised brands in the mobile marketing industry such as Google, Facebook and Apple. More than 586 million people have experienced the ads of App Samuai, which achieved nearly 50 million app installs with its advertising campaigns.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Automation#Intelligent Network#Mobile Network#Network Architecture#G Core#Ai#Resourc
VentureBeat

How Ericsson is using Omniverse to simulate 5G network reception in a city

The Omniverse is Nvidia’s “metaverse for engineers,” and Ericsson is using it to simulate reception for 5G networks in a six-block part of the city of Stockholm. Ericsson is in the midst of building a “digital twin” for the city, or mapping it with all of its three-dimensional buildings and landmarks so that it can understand how 5G wireless signals — which can bring much faster wireless data and communications interactions — can bounce around the city and reach customers.
TECHNOLOGY
kaspersky.com

Kaspersky CyberTrace as a threat intelligence platform

In terms of daily workload, few infosec roles compare with that of a security operations center (SOC) analyst. We know this firsthand, which is why we pay special attention to developing tools that can automate or facilitate their work. Following our recent upgrade of Kaspersky CyberTrace to a full-fledged threat intelligence (TI) platform, here we demonstrate how a SOC analyst can use this tool to study the attack kill chain.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Kenya's Telkom Inks $100M Deal with Ericsson & NEC XON to Expand Mobile Network

Kenya's Telkom has signed a US$ 100 million deal with Ericsson and systems integrator NEC XON to add an additional 2,000 sites onto Telkom’s network, by 2023. The nationwide rollout, is part of Telkom’s long-term network expansion strategy, announced in August last year, when it underwent a strategic reorganisation to address the digital transformation being witnessed, as well as lay the groundwork towards the company’s long-term goal to become the technology partner of choice in Kenya and the region.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Talkwalker Adds Tiktok Analytics to Their Consumer Intelligence Platform

Additional TikTok data coverage enables brands with Generation Z consumer intelligence. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company, announced that it is now providing TikTok data in its Consumer Intelligence Acceleration Platform™. Talkwalker analyzes millions of short videos from any TikTok account, allowing businesses to discover critical insights on how consumers...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
GreenBiz

Circular supply chains need intelligent and distributed manufacturer networks

Gone are the fleeting days of component parts showing up just in time for production from an unknown combination of suppliers. After pioneering the just-in-time supply chain, Toyota responded to the Fukushima disaster by stockpiling critical components — such as semiconductor chips — with enough supply for months at a time. That was a decade ago.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Litmus Announces Acquisition of Content Automation Platform Kickdynamic

Email marketing leader adds highly personalized, AI-driven content recommendations to its product suite. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, announced the acquisition of Kickdynamic, an AI-driven content automation solution. With its acquisition, Litmus expands its portfolio of email marketing solutions to include Kickdynamic’s dynamic content automation and AI-driven product recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Guideline for securing Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

This document is a security guideline for enterprise deployments of Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform. It contains security configuration and policy recommendations for Ansible Tower using the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Risk Management Framework (RMF) and supporting security controls from NIST Special Publication 800-53 rev. 5. It...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Why Building An Intelligent Network Is Essential For Today’s Enterprises

Ron Konezny, President & CEO, Digi International. Although the Internet of Things (IoT) has paved the way for millions of wireless devices to connect, communicate and collaborate, network managers increasingly face rapidly changing and complex hardware, software and cellular services. But there’s more than just technology driving the greater complexity. External forces have also added to the growing volatility. Consider the far-reaching, long-term implications of the Covid-19 pandemic. Altering the very nature of work and accelerating our reliance on remote, distributed workforces, the pandemic has tested the resiliency of the cloud in previously unimaginable ways.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Vroozi Debuts Automated AP, Invoice Platform

Vroozi, which works in purchasing and spend management for enterprise and midmarket companies, will roll out a new accounts payable and invoice automation platform, according to a press release. Called Vroozi Intelligence, the platform will automate and simplify scanning, capturing and approving business invoices and payments, the release stated. The...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Selects VMware for Automation & Orchestration on Core Networks Across Europe

Vodafone has extended its strategic partnership with VMware to accelerate the roll-out of new digital services, using one scaled platform for networks and IT systems, across Europe. This allows Vodafone to quickly implement and manage new software, applications, and processes across any mobile infrastructure and any cloud. The first application...
BUSINESS
Physics World

RadCalc adds in vivo dosimetric verification, intelligent automation for independent QA

The latest release of LAP’s RadCalc QA software majors on customization, intelligent automation and 3D EPID-based functionality for measurement-based patient QA. Customer-driven innovation and continuous improvement are once again front-and-centre in the latest release of RadCalc QA secondary check software, a suite of widely deployed quality-assurance (QA) tools that provides medical physicists and dosimetrists with fully automated and independent dosimetric verification of their radiotherapy treatment planning systems (TPS). Top billing in RadCalc v7.2 is the commercial introduction of 3D EPID-based functionality to underpin measurement-based patient QA and in vivo dosimetric verification. Meanwhile, speed and workflow efficiency remain ongoing priorities for the RadCalc development team following the integration of a range of customization features for intelligent automation into RadCalc AIR, the software’s control centre for automated data import and reporting.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Laiye launches in UK to disrupt intelligent automation space

Global intelligent automation provider Laiye has launched operations in the UK, in the aim to disrupt the 'Big Three' in its space: UiPath, Automation Anywhere and Blue Prism. Founded in 2015, Laiye has announced plans to invest $50 million in the EMEA global region over the next three years, with existing Europe-based customers including Porsche, AstraZeneca, LVMH and Roche.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

SK Telecom Taps Ericsson's Dual-mode 5G Core for 5G SA Network

Ericsson is partnering with Korean communications service provider, SK Telecom, to support 5G Standalone networks through the deployment of cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core on its Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS). With the rapid uptake of 5G subscriptions, communications service providers increasingly require cloud-native applications design, faster time to market and more...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Codeless test automation platform Virtuoso raises $13M

London-based Virtuoso, a startup that offers codeless test automation solutions to enterprises, today announced it has raised $13.3 million in a series A round led by Paladin Capital. The company will use the investment, which also saw participation from Mubadala Capital and a few existing investors, to further develop its automation platform and expand its sales team.
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

Instant drone reality capture platform now automates paperwork too

SkyeBrowse, a drone reality capture platform that can convert your DJI or Autel drone video into a 3D model at the speed of coffee, has launched a new factual diagram tool to reduce the time spent on paperwork by over 99%. Primed currently for accident reconstruction scenarios, SkyeBrowse’s proprietary technology...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Affiliate Funnel Pro Launches World’s First All-in-One Sales and Marketing Automation Platform for Affiliate Marketers

New platform gives marketers everything they need to grow their online business. Affiliate marketers are always striving to grow their business, while making the day-to-day tasks more manageable. To bring a new level of control, automation and profitability to affiliate marketing, Affiliate Funnel Pro, the world’s first all-in-one sales and marketing automation platform designed for affiliate marketers to save time, increase commissions and grow sales, has launched.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy