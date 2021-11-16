Ericsson Launches Intelligent Automation Platform for Smarter Networks

The latest release of LAP’s RadCalc QA software majors on customization, intelligent automation and 3D EPID-based functionality for measurement-based patient QA. Customer-driven innovation and continuous improvement are once again front-and-centre in the latest release of RadCalc QA secondary check software, a suite of widely deployed quality-assurance (QA) tools that provides medical physicists and dosimetrists with fully automated and independent dosimetric verification of their radiotherapy treatment planning systems (TPS). Top billing in RadCalc v7.2 is the commercial introduction of 3D EPID-based functionality to underpin measurement-based patient QA and in vivo dosimetric verification. Meanwhile, speed and workflow efficiency remain ongoing priorities for the RadCalc development team following the integration of a range of customization features for intelligent automation into RadCalc AIR, the software’s control centre for automated data import and reporting.

