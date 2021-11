Many (many) years ago, Kanye West changed hip-hop forever. Arguably one of the great musical geniuses of the 21st century, West’s initial signature sound revolved around chopping up old samples and remixing them in ways other artists just couldn’t touch. In 2021, no one would blame you for no longer holding Kanye in such high esteem. However, if you want to try your hand at making your own songs in his audio image, the bizarre yet creative $200 Donda Stem Player puts the power to remix his latest album Donda (as well as any other music files or YouTube clips) in your hands.

