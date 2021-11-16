Oracle Aconex Achieves British Standards Institution Certification for Building Information Modeling Software
Oracle Aconex is the first project management solution to achieve British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark certification of the ISO standard and DIN specification for Building Information Modeling (BIM) software. This global certification gives engineering and construction organizations the confidence that Oracle Aconex complies with the latest BIM standards, which can speed...aithority.com
Comments / 0