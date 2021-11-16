Oracle for Research Introduces New Cloud Service and Awards to Accelerate Scientific Innovation

There’s Still Plenty of Opportunity for Manufacturers to Build In Supply Chain Resilience. New research from Supplyframe and Lifecycle Insights indicates that the targeted investments that global manufacturing leaders are making in digital transformation initiatives are resulting in more successful product launches. A new 2021 NPI and Sourcing Study surveyed over 250 product design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain professionals who work in organizations across industries like consumer electronics, industrial equipment, automotive, and telecom. Participating organizations averaged between $750 million and $2 billion in revenue. The results of this study clearly highlight how innovation in the areas of new product introduction and cross-functional collaboration with supply chain, procurement, sales, and finance can improve key performance indicators such as product gross margin, time to market, market share gains, and reduced exposure to supply chain risks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO