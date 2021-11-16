ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Oracle for Research Introduces New Cloud Service and Awards to Accelerate Scientific Innovation

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle for Research, Oracle’s global community that uses cloud computing to accelerate scientific discovery, announced new resources that enable researchers, scientists, and developers to solve the world’s most complex problems. Oracle Open Data is a newly created cloud service that curates information—spatial images, protein sequences, and annotated text files—from the world’s...

QEV Technologies Uses The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform From Dassault Systèmes In Race To Deliver Cleaner, More Sustainable E-Mobility

Spanish specialist in technology and engineering for electric race cars deploys the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud. QEV Technologies can accelerate time to market and grow its business with cost-efficient design and engineering. Virtual experience platforms provide a collaborative innovation infrastructure for sharing and extending existing knowledge and know-how across...
Together, Anodot and Rivery Deliver Instant Data Insights to Help Digital Advertisers Optimize Marketing Campaigns

Rivery Data Model Kit for Anodot enables a one-click data model for a single, centralized data management workflow that easily connects with major ad accounts. Today, Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, announced a technology partnership with Rivery, the end-to-end DataOps platform, to help digital advertisers monitor marketing campaign anomalies. The partnership leverages Rivery’s no-code pipelines to push data to Anodot for real-time monitoring.
NTT Research PHI Lab Adds To Its Scientific Staff

Four New Scientists Join in First Half of 2021 to Advance Mission to Rethink Computation. NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT announced that in the first eight months of 2021, its Physics & Informatics (PHI) Lab has gained six new scientists. These include Senior Research Scientists Adil Gangat and Sho Sugiura; Research Scientists Thibault Chervy, Edwin Ng, and Gautam Reddy; and Post-doctoral Fellow Yonghwi Kim. These additions bring the total number of PHI Lab scientists to 18, including PHI Lab Director Yoshihisa Yamamoto, generating further momentum to this group as NTT Research begins its third year of operations.
Arrow Electronics Psa Certified Development Kit Accelerates Time To Market For Iot Devices Founded On Psoc 64 Root Of Trust

Arrow Electronics, Inc. has unveiled the PSoC 64 IoT Security Workshop Development Kit, a PSA Certified platform that helps accelerate the development of secure systems using the PSA Certified trusted methodology. The kit is Arrow’s first PSA Certified product and has been created in conjunction with Infineon. IoT device developers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Scientific Research#Cloud Services#Artificial Intelligence#Georgia Tech Ph D
Quotient to Power AutoZone’s New Data-Driven Media Platform

AutoZone Media Network will leverage first-party data on verified AutoZone shoppers to deliver impactful vendor partner campaigns. “The platform will allow our merchandising vendor partners the ability to build campaigns with a range of media tactics including offsite display, digital out-of-home, onsite display and sponsored search.”. “We are thrilled to...
ProjectManager Recognized As A Top Project Management Software Solution By Capterra Users

ProjectManager, a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, announced it was recognized as a top-ranked solution on the recently-released Capterra IT Project Management Software Shortlist. The Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the software space.
Cheqd Launches Mainnet Network

The tech start-up is set to disrupt the digital identity space with its blockchain-based network built on the Cosmos ecosystem. cheqd, a technology company enabling individuals and organisations to take full control of their data, has launched its highly anticipated mainnet network. cheqd’s mainnet network is built for self-sovereign identity...
Uply Media, Inc Launches Beta Testing For Decentralized NFT Platform Marketplace

Introducing DigitalArt.Crypto is the world’s first Blockchain Website NFT collectibles marketplace. Uply Media, Inc is a leading company creating Blockchain Websites NFTs. announced their Beta testing launch for DigitalArt.Crypto, a decentralized NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) platform marketplace. This is the world’s first Blockchain Website NFT collectibles platform marketplace that is totally...
IAR Systems Enables Next Generation Automotive Applications With NXP’s S32K3 MCU Family

The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm now supports NXP® Semiconductors’ latest automotive MCU family, S32K3. IAR Systems, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, presented the latest addition to its extensive list of microcontrollers (MCUs) supported by IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. Now available is support for NXP’s S32K3 MCU family. S32K3 MCUs are designed for evolving body electronics, battery management, and zone and domain controllers. This extended MCU support will help developers maximize application performance, maintain a high level of code quality and achieve functional safety compliance in their automotive designs.
Arlington Capital Partners’ Portfolio Company, Bluehalo, Announces The Acquisition Of Asymmetrik

Arlington Capital Partners announced that its portfolio company, BlueHalo, a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community, has acquired Asymmetrik Ltd. Founded in 2008, Asymmetrik is a leading developer of software solutions and technology tools used to enable the Intelligence Community’s (“IC”) most advanced...
New Supplyframe, Lifecycle Insights Study Highlights Growing Electronics Product Complexity, Clear Benefits Of Targeted Digital Transformation Initiatives

There’s Still Plenty of Opportunity for Manufacturers to Build In Supply Chain Resilience. New research from Supplyframe and Lifecycle Insights indicates that the targeted investments that global manufacturing leaders are making in digital transformation initiatives are resulting in more successful product launches. A new 2021 NPI and Sourcing Study surveyed over 250 product design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain professionals who work in organizations across industries like consumer electronics, industrial equipment, automotive, and telecom. Participating organizations averaged between $750 million and $2 billion in revenue. The results of this study clearly highlight how innovation in the areas of new product introduction and cross-functional collaboration with supply chain, procurement, sales, and finance can improve key performance indicators such as product gross margin, time to market, market share gains, and reduced exposure to supply chain risks.
Beyond Limits Announces New Cognitive AI Software Products for Refining

Next-generation artificial intelligence provides commercial and supply chain advantages for energy companies. Beyond Limits, an industrial and enterprise-grade AI software company built for the most demanding sectors, announced the general availability of its new LUMINAI Refinery Advisor. Developed in collaboration with bp, this cloud-based offering leverages Beyond Limits’ Cognitive AI software to better adhere to commercial operating plans, capture and operationalize expert knowledge, reduce production material costs, maximize operational efficiencies, accelerate time to market, and reduce waste in critical downstream oil and gas sectors.
Elastic Joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Program And Integrates With AWS FireLens

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program (WMP) as a certified Partner to simplify customer migrations to Elastic Cloud on AWS, and added a new AWS FireLens integration to help customers reduce time to value from their data.
Shield-IoT Raises $7.4 Million in Series A to Streamline and Secure Mass Scale IoT Networks

Shield-IoT streamlines the implementation of mass-scale IoT and 5G networks with the world’s first Coreset-AI security platform. “Shield-IoT’s innovative approach to anomaly detection provides accurate analytics at mass-scale,” says Ramanath Mallikarjuna, Chief Strategist at Akamai Technologies. Shield-IoT, a leader in mass-scale IoT and IIoT network cyber security and operational monitoring,...
Siren 12 Enhancing Flexible Big Data Investigations With Global Search And Visual Graph Creation Capabilities

Siren, a leading provider of Investigative Intelligence analytics, announced the release of Siren 12. The latest version of Siren introduces features which remove the need for using many disparate products in investigative intelligence scenarios, which can range from Law Enforcement to Intelligence to Cyber Security. Siren 12 continues to extend the platform’s ability to perform enterprise-wide search, providing sets of links which enables the clear visualization and exploration of relationships between records.
New Release Of Pyramid Analytics Decision Intelligence Platform Readies Enterprises For The Next Wave In Business Analytics

Pyramid 2020.20 Delivers Intuitive, Smart Capabilities and Design to Maximize Performance and Adoption. A new release of the Decision Intelligence Platform from Pyramid Analytics uniquely addresses a need identified by influential technology industry analysts for Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) solutions that can support increasingly complex data-driven decision-making in real time using Big Data. A recent Gartner survey of business executives found that more than half of respondents (65%) believed the decisions they made were more complex than two years ago, while 53% said there was more pressure to justify or explain their decisions.
Growth Continues For Kratos OpenSpace quantum And SpectralNet Products In Q3 Supporting Digital Transformation Of Satellite Ground Systems

Strong Adoption in Support of Government, Defense and Intelligence Applications Continues Momentum. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced that it closed sales of its OpenSpace quantum and OpenSpace SpectralNet products to 23 customers, supporting the satellite industry’s continued movement toward dynamic, virtualized ground systems.
Unisync Incorporates 3DLOOK Fit And Sizing Technology To Introduce Unique Uniform Fitting Experience

3DLOOK’s AI-first mobile body measuring solution instantly matches end-wearers with perfectly fit uniforms without the need for physical fittings. Unisync Corp. announced a partnership with 3DLOOK, the global leader in AI-first mobile body scanning solutions, to virtualize and automate the process of measuring and fitting for uniforms. 3DLOOK’s solution gives Unisync the unique ability to forgo massive offline fitting events, saving timing and resources, and increasing the efficiency of its business processes.
Sprout Social Enhances Review Management Capabilities with Yelp Integration

Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced the addition of Yelp to its review management capabilities. Now available to Sprout customers, the integration of Yelp’s trusted data further enables users to centralize their review management efforts so they can gain valuable customer feedback and strengthen their online reputation.
Omnicom’s Credera Acquires BrightGen to Expand Digital Transformation Capability & Marketing Consulting Depth

Credera, a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced it has acquired BrightGen, a Salesforce Summit Partner, to extend its depth in digital transformation, marketing technology, and customer experience capabilities. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc.
