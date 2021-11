Pyramid 2020.20 Delivers Intuitive, Smart Capabilities and Design to Maximize Performance and Adoption. A new release of the Decision Intelligence Platform from Pyramid Analytics uniquely addresses a need identified by influential technology industry analysts for Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) solutions that can support increasingly complex data-driven decision-making in real time using Big Data. A recent Gartner survey of business executives found that more than half of respondents (65%) believed the decisions they made were more complex than two years ago, while 53% said there was more pressure to justify or explain their decisions.

