Cats have all sorts of unique sleeping habits, and your cat might choose some highly unusual sleeping positions. While cats can get quite creative with their sleeping positions, it’s pretty common to see cats sleep on their backs. Your cat might stretch out on his back or flop up against a couch cushion, or he might go as far as to put all four paws up in the air and fully expose his belly. If you see your cat sleeping on his back, you should be flattered — this sleeping position conveys something important about how your cat feels about you.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO