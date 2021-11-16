ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney In-House Research: ESPN Should Get Into Sports Betting

By Brad Allen
legalsportsreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has been loudly kicking the tires on sports betting for months now. But some observers have questioned whether the family-first brand could ever truly embrace a ‘sin’ industry. Disney, it seems, had similar reservations and did some research on the matter. Unsurprisingly, their research told them they should...

www.legalsportsreport.com

