Disney In-House Research: ESPN Should Get Into Sports Betting

The world’s largest entertainment company, Disney (DIS), has faced several operational challenges over the past year due to COVID-19 related restrictions. While the company reported solid year-over-year growth in its most recent quarter, it missed Wall Street’s expectations. The stock dipped in price following the earnings release. So, the question is, considering DIS’ stretched valuation, should one buy it on the recent dip? Read on.Leading entertainment company Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) operates parks, media and entertainment distribution, and three content groups—studios, general entertainment, and sports—that are focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Shares of this Burbank, Calif.-based media giant are down 13.2% in price year-to-date. Over the past month, the stock has slumped 10.8% to close yesterday’s trading session at $157.33. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO