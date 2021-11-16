ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Museum Hotel Antakya is designed around and above ancient ruins

By Alyn Griffiths
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmre Arolat Architecture has completed a hotel in Antioch, Turkey, featuring prefabricated rooms that are suspended from an enormous steel frame above an important archaeological site. The project, which is shortlisted in the hospitality building category of Dezeen Awards 2021, began in 2009 when the developer of the 34,000-square-metre...

www.dezeen.com

