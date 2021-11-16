The Museum Hotel Antakya is designed around and above ancient ruins

No. 5 Service Station of the Ecological Corridor around Erhai Lake / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio. Background and site: cluster design and a low-lying land without seeing Erhai Lake. The construction of the ecological corridor around Erhai Lake is an important measure for the regional governance of the west of Erhai Lake. The elimination of illegal buildings within 150 meters along the blue line of Erhai Lake has formed an ecological corridor in the west of the sea, alleviated the relationship between man and nature, and also provided an opportunity for tourists to approach and enjoy Erhai Lake. In order to better serve the people of the ecological corridor, the local government invited 10 well-known domestic architects to design the cluster of 20 service stations along the ecological corridor. 3andwich Design/He Wei Studio is responsible for the design of No. 5 and No. 6 service stations.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO