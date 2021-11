Tony Stubblefield’s debut as head coach of the DePaul Blue Demons has arrived. The Blue Demons begin the 2021-22 season with a matchup against Coppin State on Wednesday night. Coppin State is currently ranked 351st out of 358 teams on KenPom, as they are not expected to make much noise out of the MEAC this year. In other words, you’d hope that DePaul can get Stubblefield’s tenure off on the right foot.

