Nikki Giovanni, in one of her poems, wrote (I paraphrase) that a library is a place to be many things, or just … to be. My early experiences of libraries confirm this for me; the library was everything I needed it to be, even when what I needed was to be left alone. Growing up a military family meant we moved frequently, joining an unfamiliar community in a new state just when we got used to the last one. The one constant was the library.

