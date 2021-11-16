Sierra Madre Reports 12.8 Metres Grading 1.57 G/T AUEQ; Including 5.3 Metres Grading 3.69 G/T AUEQ At La Tigra Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from drill holes 4 - 6 at the Curibaya project in southern Peru (Figure 1). Drill hole 6 targeted the Madre structure, which has emerged as the primary target structure on the project to-date, and intersected 1 metre (m) of 1,480.5 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) within a broader interval of 3.5 m of 442.5 g/t AgEq at a drill depth of 107.5 m to 111 m (Figure 2). Tier One's technical team believes the result from hole 6 demonstrates the high-grade potential along the 1.4-kilometre (km) long Madre structure, as defined by mapping and remote sensing data. Currently, there are results from three drill holes along the Madre structure pending, including a first drill hole into the diatreme dome complex that the technical team believes is the potential source for precious metal mineralization across the property (Figure 1).

