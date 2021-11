Over the past year, businesses have rapidly shifted to digital solutions during the pandemic. For many, this has been the difference between keeping the lights on and closing the doors for good. But it also brought new opportunities for hackers and scammers, who seek to exploit these new sources of revenue. This is clear in research from Citizens Advice, which found that since January 2021, over two-thirds (36 million) of the UK population have been targeted by scammers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO