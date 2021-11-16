The Morning News: Greene Tract, Mental Health, Sam Howell

Wake Forest is at Clemson this week. Wake is averaging 44.7 points per game this season, or one fewer than the Demon Deacons have scored against Clemson in their past five games combined. The Tigers have held the Deacs to one touchdown in the past three seasons. That was in the 2020 season-opener, a late-game score that Wake managed after coach Dave Clawson pulled Sam Hartman, most likely to keep him safe. The Tigers still know how to play defense. They’re third in the nation in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and first in red zone defense (six TDs, seven field goals allowed in 23 red-zone visits). But the Clemson offense remains a few first downs short of mediocre. Wake clinches the ACC Atlantic by winning at Clemson or at Boston College next week. This game feels as if it will change more than that. It feels as if it will change the nature of a rivalry.

