Mental Health

The Morning News: Greene Tract, Mental Health, Sam Howell

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: votes tonight on the Greene...

chapelboro.com

chapelboro.com

The 5:00 News: New Budget, New Restaurants and Mental Health Talks

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell takes you around the top local news stories of Tuesday, November 16. Governor Roy Cooper says he will sign a new budget for North Carolina. The UNC campus community discusses mental health challenges and hopes for expanded resources. A pair of Duke basketball players face DWI charges in Orange County. Plus: a pair of new restaurants are set to open soon in Chapel Hill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

UNC’s Sam Howell to skip senior season in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell will forego his senior season in Chapel Hill and take part in senior day activities on Saturday. Head coach Mack Brown confirmed Howell will be among the group honored before the Tar Heels’ final game of the season. But Howell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC QB Sam Howell Day-to-Day with Upper Body Injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell is dealing with an upper-body injury (non-throwing side), UNC announced on Monday morning. Howell will be listed as day-to-day this week and a decision will be made later in the week on if he can play against Wofford on Saturday. Howell is expected to be ready to go for the N.C. State regular-season finale.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
raleighnews.net

North Carolina to honor Sam Howell, seniors vs. Wofford

This season hasn't gone as planned for North Carolina, which began with a Top 10 national ranking. By playing visiting Wofford on Saturday afternoon at Chapel Hill, N.C., it's a chance for the Tar Heels to send off players in their final collegiate season in a grand fashion. The Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Sam Howell
Raleigh News & Observer

UNC QB Sam Howell sending mixed signals on declaring for the NFL draft

While North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is participating in the team’s Senior Day recognition Saturday before taking on Wofford, he said he has not made a decision yet about his future. Howell has a year of eligibility remaining and said he will graduate in December. “I’m not ready to say...
247Sports

Sam Howell Focused on Season, Senior Day as NFL Decision Nears

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The universal expectation at the Kenan Football Center is that Saturday will be Sam Howell's last game home as a Tar Heel. But North Carolina's junior quarterback, who will graduate from UNC in December, is not yet ready to confirm that plan. Howell said at Tuesday's media availability that he will announce a decision in regards to his future at a later date.
FanSided

UNC Football: No Sam Howell, No Problem

The UNC football program was without Sam Howell today, giving UNC fans their first look at what next season could look like. A game with high emotions as the seniors took their final run out of the tunnel, welcomed by Carolina blue smoke and loud cheers. This game looked a lot different from what UNC football fans have been accustomed to seeing with Davey O’Brien semi-finalist Sam Howell being listed as OUT right before game time.
chapelboro.com

Sam Howell Sits, Jacolby Criswell Starts as UNC Football Wins on Senior Day

The UNC football program honored its Class of 2021 Saturday in Kenan Stadium, a group which included junior quarterback Sam Howell, who will graduate from Carolina in December. Howell, though, did not play in the game due to an upper-body injury, leaving quarterback duties to back-ups Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye. Criswell started the game for the Tar Heels, leading Carolina into the end zone on their first drive of the game.
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Sounds Like Whining (NOT)

Penalties are killing the Tar Heels and it’s not all their fault. Every ACC football program sends tape of disputed, or uncalled, penalties to the conference office on Monday morning after games, and they get a report back that Mack Brown says would blow your mind. “I have to be...
chapelboro.com

Four-Star Receiver Andre Greene, Jr. Commits to UNC Football

Mack Brown has already re-written the UNC football record book with his 2022 recruiting class. But even after nabbing two five-star recruits, he wasn’t done. Wednesday night saw four-star wide receiver prospect Andre Greene, Jr. commit to Brown and the Tar Heels over finalists Georgia and Clemson. “I feel like...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Wake Forest’s offense, Sam Howell and Butch Davis

Wake Forest is at Clemson this week. Wake is averaging 44.7 points per game this season, or one fewer than the Demon Deacons have scored against Clemson in their past five games combined. The Tigers have held the Deacs to one touchdown in the past three seasons. That was in the 2020 season-opener, a late-game score that Wake managed after coach Dave Clawson pulled Sam Hartman, most likely to keep him safe. The Tigers still know how to play defense. They’re third in the nation in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and first in red zone defense (six TDs, seven field goals allowed in 23 red-zone visits). But the Clemson offense remains a few first downs short of mediocre. Wake clinches the ACC Atlantic by winning at Clemson or at Boston College next week. This game feels as if it will change more than that. It feels as if it will change the nature of a rivalry.
chapelboro.com

‘Grateful’ UNC Football Senior Class Prepares for Emotional Send-Off

Emotions will run high in Kenan Stadium this weekend, as the UNC football team will honor its senior class before a noon kickoff against FCS foes Wofford. The group of honorees includes several names which have been key to the program’s return from the doldrums of the final years of Larry Fedora’s coaching tenure.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Armando Bacot and Caleb Love Lead UNC Basketball Past Feisty College of Charleston

For the second straight game, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball team found themselves in an uncomfortable position: down at the half against a team most would expect them to beat. Inside a raucous, sold-out TD Arena, the College of Charleston Cougars had taken the fight to the Tar Heels in the first 20 minutes, leading 42-36 on the strength of seven three-pointers. Carolina hadn’t made things easier on themselves, turning the ball over 11 times after doing so just seven times against Brown last Friday. They trailed by as many as 11 points in the half.
CHARLESTON, SC
On3.com

North Carolina updates playing status of quarterback Sam Howell

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be without starting quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday against Wofford, per C.L. Brown of the News and Observer. In North Carolina’s 30-23 overtime loss at Pittsburgh, Howell suffered an upper body injury. He had his left arm in a sling after the game. Earlier in the week, Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown said that he expects Howell to be healthy for the game against NC State next week, but that he would be a game time decision against Wofford.
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Perfect Ending

The pressure cooker is on for both teams Friday night. The day after Thanksgiving is called Black Friday because it is the official start of the Christmas shopping season. But, come midnight, it will be particularly dark for the loser of the State-Carolina game. By the numbers and on paper,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

